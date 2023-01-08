Connect with us

'Wednesday' Season 2 Released By Tim Burton
(CTN News) – Netflix officially announced that it will renew the popular Tim Burton-directed series Wednesday for a second season, despite earlier speculation that it would be moving to Amazon’s Prime Video due to difficulties with streaming rights.

It was reported by Hypebeast that in the live-action revival of The Addams Family that followed Wednesday Addams’ enrollment at Nevermore Academy, American actress Jenna Ortega acted as the daughter of Gomez Addams and Morticia Addams.

In spite of its incredible success, the show has risen to the position of the third most watched show on the Netflix platform.

There were a lot of stories in the first season, including Wednesday’s first days at Nevermore Academy.

During these days, she discovered psychic abilities, was attacked by bloodthirsty monsters, and found herself involved in a paranormal investigation that her parents were involved in 25 years earlier.

On January 6, Wednesday was renewed for a second season, but the premiere date for the second season has not been announced yet.

The executive producer and co-creator of the show, Miles Millar, revealed in an interview with Variety that he and co-creator Alfred Gough hope that the show will continue beyond the end of season 2.

In this regard, he explained: “For us, it’s always about looking to the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it’s always about looking at multiple seasons, ideally.

There is no expectation, but the anticipation that the show will be successful is what excites me the most.

The reason you always lay out at least three or four seasons’ worth of possible storylines for the characters is because you want them to be well-rounded.

 There is no doubt that it is capable of evolving and changing. Frequently, when you are setting up a writing project, you want to see which characters or cast pop out.

You also want to see who you enjoy writing for, so you would like to keep it open and organic enough to change it as you proceed.

Our plans for future seasons are certainly pretty clear in terms of what we’d like to achieve in the coming years.

Is there a season 2 of Wednesday?

Wednesday has officially been renewed for Season 2. “We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky, spooky world of Nevermore,” Wednesday Season 1 co-showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough exclusively tell Tudum.

