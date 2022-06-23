Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness - Watch Online For 'Free' On Disney Plus

(CTN News) – Tomorrow, Doctor Strange will portal into home theaters. On June 22, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be available to stream on Disney+ and to buy on digital, and on July 26, on disc.

Xochitl Gomez plays America Chavez, a multiverse-traveling young superhero, in Sam Raimi’s latest Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, directed by Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams.

Must Read: Chicago Fire Season 10 Finale – Watch Online For Free

How to Watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Online

On June 22, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be available for streaming exclusively on Disney+ or for digital purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, or Vudu for $20.

Disney+ requires a subscription, which is $8 per month or $80 per year. Subscriptions are currently ad-free, and include access to Pixar’s full-length and short films, Marvel and Star Wars franchises, National Geographic shows, Disney classics and more. Additionally, subscribers can enjoy 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos select titles, as well as host virtual movie nights with friends using GroupWatch.

How to Watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Free Online

Unfortunately, Disney+ does not offer a free trial for new subscribers, but you can still catch up on MCU movies for free, and watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with a streamer subscription.

If you’re a Verizon subscriber, you may be eligible for their “Disney+ On Us” deal, which gives you six months of Disney+ for free. Here you can sign up for the free streaming deal with your Verizon plan. On Disney+, you’ll be able to stream Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, WandaVision, and more.

Related CTN News: