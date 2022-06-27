Madonna Criticizes to US Supreme Court After Abortion Ruling

(CTN News) – After the US Supreme Court declared abortion to be illegal in the country, Madonna penned a lengthy statement to express her disappointment on social media.

As she showed concern for all women in the U.S., the Material Girl hitmaker addressed the ‘terrifying’ ruling on Sunday on her Instagram account, recalling waking up to see it.

As the Queen of Pop wrote on Friday, “I awoke to the terrifying news that Roe v. Wade had been overturned and that women no longer have rights over their bodies.”

In addition, Madonna added, “this decision leaves me and every other woman in this country in deep despair. Now we have fewer rights than a gun. I am afraid for my daughters.”

The 63-year-old singer Madonna continued, “I am scared for all women in America. I am just plain scared.”.

“God put this on our shoulders because he knew we would be strong enough to handle it. You are strong enough to fight! You are strong enough to overcome.

As a result, we shall succeed! We will find a way to make abortion a federal law in order to protect the rights of women to access abortions.

“Ladies, are you ready to fight?” Madonna ended her message by asking, “Ladies, are you ready to fight?”

