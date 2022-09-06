Entertainment
George Clooney and Julia Roberts Joke ’80 Takes’ of ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Kiss
(CTN News) _ George Clooney on-screen kiss was once criticized by a director for the way it was done.
He was recently featured in an article in the New York Times with his co-star Julia Roberts in the film Ticket to Paradise.
During one of the scenes of their new film, my daughter and a couple of her friends were seen dancing drunk to the song “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” while I embarrassed them.
Roberts replied to the question of whether the whole thing was choreographed by saying: “Just open the box and let the magic fly.“
According to George Clooney, he recalls the event. My reaction was like, “Dude, that’s my move, that’s what I’m going to do!”. It’s what I do in my real life! That’s what I do every day!
There was a similar feeling here, since everyone had a plan for how they were going to dance, and it was almost the same thing. After that they were like,
‘There are some dance moves that are actually really, really, really bad.’ It was a feeling. Julia and I have done all these moves before, but that is the trickiest part of them all.
The actor later responded to reporters’ questions about the George Clooney kissing comment by saying: “But I don’t want to give up the whole store. “
When asked if the audience was expecting a kiss from Roberts, he replied, “And we did that for like six months.”
The actor is quoted as saying, George Clooney “I told his wife, it took 80 takes to get the kiss.” As Roberts joked, “It took us one take from the time we laughed until we kissed.”
He laughed as he said this.
A reporter mentions a shirtless scene in the film opposite the angry dolphin that is shown in the movie when the “ER” star teases his age later in the interview.
“And you look fine to me as well.” he said. I would like to thank you very much! ” According to Roberts, this is a great achievement.
George Clooney told The New York Times that the shot was fairly quick. It will be passed on to the appropriate person. I think it improved the appearance of the dolphin.”
Why is George Clooney so popular?
SEE Also:
Liz Truss Will Be The Next Prime Minister Of The U.K After Winning From Rishi Sunak
Gabby & Rachel Fantasy Suites Fiasco During Clayton’s Bachelor Season,2022 Explained