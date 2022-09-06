George Clooney and Julia Roberts Joke ’80 Takes’ of ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Kiss

(CTN News) _ George Clooney on-screen kiss was once criticized by a director for the way it was done.

He was recently featured in an article in the New York Times with his co-star Julia Roberts in the film Ticket to Paradise.

During one of the scenes of their new film, my daughter and a couple of her friends were seen dancing drunk to the song “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” while I embarrassed them.

Roberts replied to the question of whether the whole thing was choreographed by saying: “Just open the box and let the magic fly.“

According to George Clooney, he recalls the event. My reaction was like, “Dude, that’s my move, that’s what I’m going to do!”. It’s what I do in my real life! That’s what I do every day!

There was a similar feeling here, since everyone had a plan for how they were going to dance, and it was almost the same thing. After that they were like,

‘There are some dance moves that are actually really, really, really bad.’ It was a feeling. Julia and I have done all these moves before, but that is the trickiest part of them all.