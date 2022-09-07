Justin Bieber Postpones Remaining Dates On His Justice Tour

(CTN News) _ According to a TMZ report confirmed by Justin Bieber’s reps to Variety, Justin Bieber will cut short his rescheduled world tour. Taking a break from performing will be his top priority for now.

The singer wrote: “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, which partially paralyzed my face.

After resting and consulting with doctors, family, and team, I decided to go to Europe in an effort to continue with the Justice Tour.

“I performed six live shows, but it took a toll on me. The past weekend Justin Bieber performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I had to the Brazilian people.

After I left the stage, exhaustion overtook me and I decided I needed to prioritize my health now. As a result, I will be taking a break from touring.

Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this exclamation point I love you all passionately.” I’m going to be alright, but I need time to rest and get better.

I have been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world.

As Justin Bieber posted photos from his performance at the Rock in Rio festival the night before, the announcement came as a surprise.

The postponement announcement only appeared on TMZ when this article was published, not Bieber’s website or social media accounts.

Another 70 concerts are scheduled through March 2023; those dates are in South America, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

In March, Bieber’s “Justice World Tour” launched after pandemic-related delays, but he postponed his North American tour in June after announcing his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The rare virus causes facial paralysis in Bieber.

He postponed his early June dates in Washington, D.C., Toronto and New York City after sharing his diagnosis on Instagram on June 10.

In a two-and-a-half minute video, Bieber explained that he does not blink, cannot smile on that side of his face, and cannot move his nostril.

The situation will be covered in more detail by Variety as it develops.

