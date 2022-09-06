Liz Truss Will Be The Next Prime Minister Of The U.K After Winning From Rishi Sunak

(CTN News) – Liz Truss will succeed Boris Johnson, who resigned at the end of July after a series of scandals. He was the next prime minister of the United Kingdom after winning the majority of votes in the party’s leadership contest.

At a conference center in London on Monday, she pledged action to resolve the crisis. In his remarks, Liz Truss promised a “bold plan” to cut taxes, build economic growth, and deal with the energy crisis, including people’s energy bills as well as long-term energy supply problems.

After weeks of bitter campaigning, Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer (finance minister), accused the Foreign Secretary of risking a prolonged recession by proceeding with her tax cuts.

As leader of the largest party in parliament, Truss will be invited to form a government with the monarch at her Scottish residence Balmoral. This is the case after Johnson formally resigned his post on Tuesday.

As a result, Liz Truss will become Britain’s third female premier, following Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May. She is the preferred candidate of the vast majority of Brexiteers in her party, despite voting to remain in the European Union in 2016.

Conservatives who supported both candidates privately acknowledge she won by a smaller margin than expected. Many predicted her margin of victory would be much higher than the 18 percentage points announced on Monday.

It may mean that she cannot run roughshod over her MPs, who voted in greater numbers for Sunak than Truss in the parliamentary part of this leadership contest.

A more flexible approach to tax cuts, especially for corporations, might be required by Truss if she wants to accommodate a broader range of opinions from her party.

Conservative MPs are privately worried that Truss’s modern-day Thatcherism could cost them the next election, and will take advantage of the surprisingly narrow margin of victory to encourage the next PM to soften her economic stance.

Labor immediately dismissed her arguments, saying, “After years in Tory cabinets, nodding to the decisions that got us into this mess, Liz Truss simply does not have the answers.”