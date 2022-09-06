Liz Truss Will Be The Next Prime Minister Of The U.K After Winning From Rishi Sunak

(CTN News) – Liz Truss will succeed Boris Johnson, who resigned at the end of July after a series of scandals. He was the next prime minister of the United Kingdom after winning the majority of votes in the party’s leadership contest.
Among party members, Liz Truss
defeated rival Rishi Sunak with 81,326 votes to 60,399 and will assume leadership of the party on Tuesday.
At a conference center in London on Monday, she pledged action to resolve the crisis. In his remarks, Liz Truss promised a “bold plan” to cut taxes, build economic growth, and deal with the energy crisis, including people’s energy bills as well as long-term energy supply problems.
After weeks of bitter campaigning, Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer (finance minister), accused the Foreign Secretary of risking a prolonged recession by proceeding with her tax cuts.
As leader of the largest party in parliament, Truss will be invited to form a government with the monarch at her Scottish residence Balmoral. This is the case after Johnson formally resigned his post on Tuesday.
As a result, Liz Truss will become Britain’s third female premier, following Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May. She is the preferred candidate of the vast majority of Brexiteers in her party, despite voting to remain in the European Union in 2016.
Conservatives who supported both candidates privately acknowledge she won by a smaller margin than expected. Many predicted her margin of victory would be much higher than the 18 percentage points announced on Monday.
It may mean that she cannot run roughshod over her MPs, who voted in greater numbers for Sunak than Truss in the parliamentary part of this leadership contest.
A more flexible approach to tax cuts, especially for corporations, might be required by Truss if she wants to accommodate a broader range of opinions from her party.
Conservative MPs are privately worried that Truss’s modern-day Thatcherism could cost them the next election, and will take advantage of the surprisingly narrow margin of victory to encourage the next PM to soften her economic stance.
Labor immediately dismissed her arguments, saying, “After years in Tory cabinets, nodding to the decisions that got us into this mess, Liz Truss simply does not have the answers.”
The Long Political Journey of Liz Truss
From a confrontational stance on Brexit to tax cuts as her main solution to the cost-of-living crisis, Truss’s platform had plenty of red meat for Conservative members. The tactic clearly proved effective in winning over ordinary members, who elected the leader of the ruling party, who then became prime minister.
However, critics have accused her new hardline stance on Brexit of being cynical. Truss has been compared to the embodiment of the Conservative right today, having evolved from an anti-monarchist Liberal Democrat in favor of legalizing drugs in her youth.
Truss has been compared to Thatcher throughout her political career, especially during the leadership contest. This is because she is considered by many on the right to be the benchmark for Conservative leaders.
The Cold War came to an end because of her hard-nosed leadership and tax-cutting policies. Truss has also emerged from relatively humble beginnings to dominate a largely male-dominated world.
A Country In Turmoil Under Liz Truss
Currently, Canada is facing multiple crises under a Truss government. It will be an uphill battle to convince the party that it deserves a historic fifth term at the next general election, due to be called by December 2024 at the latest.
when energy and food prices are rising steeply, hospital waiting lists are long, and public sector workers, dock workers, and even lawyers are on strike.
