Fans Are Surprised By New ‘John Wick 4’ Footage At Comic-Con

(CTN News) – During this year’s Comic-Con in San Diego, the fans of the hit movie franchise “John Wick 4” got more than what they bargained for, as the franchise had an extensive presence at the event.

In conjunction with this weekend’s annual comic book convention, the event is set to conclude on Sunday, the last day scheduled for the event.

A surprise appearance by none other than Keanu Reeves was the highlight of the event on Friday.

In spite of the fact that they may have thought the much-loved actor was simply paying a visit, the “John Wick” hero actually came with a special treat for fans of the movie.

During director Chad Stahelski’s panel discussion, Reeves surprised the crowd with brand new footage from the upcoming fourth installment of the film that he shared with the panel.

There is a minute-long clip in which Reeves’ character fights against his enemies, and it begins with him punching a roped pole as he fights his enemies.