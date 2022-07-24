Fans Are Surprised By New ‘John Wick 4’ Footage At Comic-Con

(CTN News) – During this year’s Comic-Con in San Diego, the fans of the hit movie franchise “John Wick 4” got more than what they bargained for, as the franchise had an extensive presence at the event.
In conjunction with this weekend’s annual comic book convention, the event is set to conclude on Sunday, the last day scheduled for the event.
A surprise appearance by none other than Keanu Reeves was the highlight of the event on Friday.
In spite of the fact that they may have thought the much-loved actor was simply paying a visit, the “John Wick” hero actually came with a special treat for fans of the movie.
During director Chad Stahelski’s panel discussion, Reeves surprised the crowd with brand new footage from the upcoming fourth installment of the film that he shared with the panel.
There is a minute-long clip in which Reeves’ character fights against his enemies, and it begins with him punching a roped pole as he fights his enemies.
He is then asked a voiceover question, saying, “Have you given any thought to how all of this will end?”. It is impossible for anyone, not even you, to kill everyone.
The character of Reeves is featured in a series of action-packed scenes that were shot in five different countries, including Japan, Jordan, Germany, France, and of course, the U.S.
It is my pleasure to crash the party, but they threw me out here,” Reeves said to the audience at Comic-Con.
The teaser also included some of the film’s most famous co-stars, such as Bill Skarsgard, Donnie Yen, and Laurence Fishburne, all of whom had a prominent role in it.
There are also plans to expand the film’s universe beyond the cinema. Starz is releasing a prequel miniseries titled “The Continental” as part of its “The Continental” lineup. There was a great deal of interest in the role of Cormac in the film since Mel Gibson played the main role.
For Lionsgate, “John Wick 4” has not only become one of the biggest action franchises in the world, but also in its global franchise business as it has grossed $584.2 million through three movies to date.
The release date of “John Wick 4” is set for March 24, 2023, according to its official website.
