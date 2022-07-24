‘The Gray Man’ Stars Ryan Gosling As A Spy Thriller

(CTN News) – “The Gray Man” is a thriller starring Ryan Gosling, who plays CIA operative Six. Once again, Gosling plays the role of a man without a name, this time as an assassin who goes by the name “Sierra Six”, carrying out black ops for the CIA in a ruthless manner.

‘The Gray Man’ is Netflix’s next big thing. Fans may be less than enthused:

A long-running series of novels by Mark Greaney, “The Gray Man” is Netflix’s next blockbuster movie. This movie is clearly designed to launch a brand-new franchise targeted at male audiences.

The plot and action sequences are dull, but the overall effect is exciting background noise rather than an exciting big-screen experience.