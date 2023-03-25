Diablo 4 Open Beta Start Time And Queues: When You Can Play

(CTN News) – You will be able to play Diablo 4 in the open beta before the game becomes released on consoles and PC in June. Contrary to the early access beta, this one will be available to everyone beginning Friday, March 24, and will include all five classes and a significant portion of the game.

There is an achievement reward available in the final game for reaching a certain level, so you will certainly want to play it. Here is a guide to playing Diablo 4 in the beta.

The progress that you make in the early access beta will carry over to the open weekend, but not to the full version of the game when it launches later in the year, so don’t get too attached to your character once the game launches.

Please take a moment to read the following for more information about what you can expect from the event as well as when you will have the opportunity to take part.

Dates for beta testing of Diablo 4

Preorders were the entry ticket to the early access weekend, which was held between March 17 and 19 of this year. Several hours after it initially went live, connection issues prevented people from playing for several hours. If you were not selected for the closed beta, the open beta will take place March 24-26. Open beta downloads are now available.

There will be an open beta starting at 9 AM PT / noon ET and ending at noon PT / 3 PM ET.

Queues for Diablo 4 beta

During the open beta, there may be a login queue. As a stress-testing exercise before a full launch, Blizzard has already warned players about this. After the beta’s first day, queue times were all but eliminated. There may be more people trying to enter the open beta than were present during the early access period, but this may not be the case again.

How to participate in the Diablo 4 beta program

You do not need an invitation or an access code to participate in the open beta weekend. On March 22, early downloads for the open beta began at 9 AM PT / noon ET. Having the early 7 already

The beta client has already been downloaded, so there is no need to download it again. However, it is possible that there will be an update.

Platforms for Diablo 4 beta

On all platforms, beta downloading will begin on March 15 at 9 AM PT / noon ET. Open beta’s early downloading period is at the same time on March 22, but those who have already downloaded the initial beta client do not have to download it again.

Both Xbox One and PlayStation platforms will support couch co-op during the beta period. During the beta period, players can have up to 10 characters on their Battle.Net accounts.

