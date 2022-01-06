Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 10 Watch Free Live Stream

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 10 Episode 10 features the return of Stella Kidd

On Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 10, Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd pick up where episode 9 left off. As Severide discussed with Chief Wallace Boden in episode 9, Kidd left Chicago to pursue her Girls on Fire program in other cities. Kidd’s departure also caused problems in their romantic relationship, which was unfortunate for Severide. Kidd is officially back, but Severide and the rest of the firehouse have a lot to explain. Severide and Kidd are shown talking alone in the promo video for the new episode, titled “Back With a Bang.” Afterward, Kidd tells Severide that “you stopped answering my calls.” “You left.” He then asks if she’s seeing someone new – but she seems not to respond.

In addition, the Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 10 synopsis was provided by One Chicago Center. Firehouse 51 is back with Stella Kidd. The team must work together to extinguish a fire in a tunnel caused by potassium. Ritter is concerned about the young officer who witnessed the fiery death of a truck driver after that incident.”

Check out the synopsis and promo for Chicago Fire season 10, episode 10:

A potassium fire breaks out in a tunnel once Stella Kidd returns to Firehouse 51; Ritter becomes worried about a young officer who witnessed the fiery death of a truck driver.