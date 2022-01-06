Connect with us

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 10 Watch Free Live Stream
Amazing Race 2022 - Season 33 Watch Free Live Stream

This is Us Season 6 Watch Free Streaming Online

Andy Cohen and Cooper Hosted a Drunken New Year's Eve Show on CNN

Yellowstone Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and It's All Here!

The Best Movies Featuring the Beatles Now Streaming

Julia Fox - Actress Julia Fox Spotted On a Date With Kanye West in Miami

Harry Potter Fans Giddy Over HBO Premier Return to Hogwarts

Hollywood Actress Betty White Dies Just Shy of Her 100th Birthday

Award Winning The Lion King Broadway Musical Play Tour

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 10 Watch Free Live Stream

8 hours ago

Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 10 can be watched by one Chicago Fire fan. The beloved show will air an episode soon that picks up right where episode 9 left off. Fans can find all the details about episode 10 here, as well as when it will be aired live.

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 10 Episode 10 features the return of Stella Kidd

On Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 10, Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd pick up where episode 9 left off. As Severide discussed with Chief Wallace Boden in episode 9, Kidd left Chicago to pursue her Girls on Fire program in other cities. Kidd’s departure also caused problems in their romantic relationship, which was unfortunate for Severide. Kidd is officially back, but Severide and the rest of the firehouse have a lot to explain. Severide and Kidd are shown talking alone in the promo video for the new episode, titled “Back With a Bang.” Afterward, Kidd tells Severide that “you stopped answering my calls.” “You left.” He then asks if she’s seeing someone new – but she seems not to respond.

In addition, the Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 10 synopsis was provided by One Chicago Center. Firehouse 51 is back with Stella Kidd. The team must work together to extinguish a fire in a tunnel caused by potassium. Ritter is concerned about the young officer who witnessed the fiery death of a truck driver after that incident.”

Related: This Is Us Season 6 Watch Free Streaming Online

Check out the synopsis and promo for Chicago Fire season 10, episode 10:

A potassium fire breaks out in a tunnel once Stella Kidd returns to Firehouse 51; Ritter becomes worried about a young officer who witnessed the fiery death of a truck driver.

Watch Chicago Fire season 10, episode 10 live:

Date: Wednesday, January 5
Start Time: 9/8c
Episode: Season 10, Episode 10, “Back with a Bang”
TV Channel: NBC
Live Stream: Fubo TV offers a free seven-day trial. Sign up now to watch live. NBC also has a website and app.

