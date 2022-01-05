This is Us Season 6 Watch Free Streaming Online

This is Us Season 6 has reached its final season.

Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley star in the smash-hit NBC drama. The Big Three will find out the truth behind that famous flash-forward scene in just 18 episodes. With Kevin becoming involved with a construction company called “Big Three Construction” and Randall being featured in a magazine as a “rising star,” we got an idea of what’s to come next.

When will season 6 of This is Us premiere?

The sixth season of This Is Us will premiere on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 9 pm Eastern Time.

The NBC network confirmed to TVLine that it decided to postpone season 6’s premiere to limit the number of starts and stops this season after season 5 was interrupted several times by production delays caused by the Coronavirus pandemic this year and last. While fans will likely experience fewer interruptions, This Is Us will take a short break in February when NBC broadcasts the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Who will be in the This Is Us season 6 cast?

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack

as Jack Mandy Moore as Rebecca

as Rebecca Sterling K. Brow n as Randall

n as Randall Chrissy Metz as Kate

as Kate Justin Hartley as Kevin

as Kevin Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth

as Beth Chris Sullivan as Toby

as Toby Caitlin Thompson as Madison

as Madison Jon Huertas as Miguel

as Miguel Griffin Dunne as Nick

as Nick Eris Baker as Tess

as Tess Faith Herman as Annie

as Annie Lyric Ross as Deja

as Deja Mackenzie Hancsicsak as young Kate

as young Kate Lonnie Chavis as young Randall

as young Randall Parker Bates as young Kevin

as young Kevin Hannah Zeile as teen Kate

as teen Kate Logan Shroyer as teen Kevin

as teen Kevin Niles Fitch as teen Randall

as teen Randall Rachel Hilson as teen Beth

Watch This Is Us season 6 trailer

How can I watch and stream This Is Us season 6?

NBC airs new episodes of This Is Us every Tuesday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

Watch the show on any device that has the NBC app. Additionally, the latest episode will be available the following morning on NBC.com if you can’t watch it on Tuesday.

In addition to Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV, the NBC show can be seen on Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV. YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, Apple TV, iTunes, and Amazon Prime Video also offer episodes for $1.99.

