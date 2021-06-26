Connect with us

Tornado warning Chicago : Tornado Watch Issued for Several Chicago-Area Counties
Tornado warning Chicago

Tornado watches and tempest alerts have been given for a few Chicago-region areas late Saturday morning and evening as serious climate clears across the locale, the National Weather Service reported.

The accompanying areas are under a tornado watch until 7 p.m.: Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Will, Benton (IN), Jasper (IN), Porter (IN) and Lake (IN).

Authorities cautioned occupants to look for cover in a cellar or most reduced room of a structure and stay away from windows.

A serious rainstorm cautioning was given for Newton, Jasper, Porter and Lake areas in Indiana until 3:15 p.m.

The tornado alerts recently gave for Cook terminated.

Streak Flood admonitions have likewise been given for Cook, DuPage and Will provinces Saturday evening until 6:15 p.m.

Saturday started generally shady, windy, warm and damp with times of dissipated showers expected and highs in the low 80s.

By the evening into the evening, Chicago could see the danger for serious tempests, yet many dry hours in the middle of any tempests, as indicated by the most recent figure models. The tempests could bring time of hefty downpour and solid, windy breezes.

A blaze flood watch has been given for parts of Illinois and northwest Indiana in the accompanying regions: Benton (IN), Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Will, Ford, Grundy, Jasper (IN), Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake (IN), LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, Newton (IN) and Porter (IN).

The Tornado watches is as a result through Sunday morning.

For the most part to incompletely shady conditions proceed into Sunday, with dissipated showers and secluded tempests preferring regions south and in northwest Indiana. Those southern showers could turn serious, yet stay outside Chicago, NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists say.

Sunday through Wednesday, temperatures are required to arrive at the low 80s, however cooler by the lakefront.

The work week begins mostly bright and conveniently warm on Monday, with a possibility of showers and segregated tempests once more. The wet climate will probably proceed over time into the following end of the week.

 

SOURCE : nbcchicago

