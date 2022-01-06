Connect with us

Winter Storm Warning Issued Through Friday Morning In West Virginia
Trending News

Published

6 hours ago

on

Winter Storm Warning

There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for the following counties in north-central West Virginia from lunchtime Thursday through the morning of Friday: Wirt, Calhoun, Ritchie, Gilmer, Braxton, Webster, Clayton, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Roane, Pocahontas, Pendleton, Randolph, Tucker, Barbour, Upshur, Lewis, Taylor, western Grant, Harrison, Doddridge, and eastern Preston. The pink area is here.

Winter Storm Warning Updated on Jan. 5, 2022, at 2 p.m.

From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the following counties in and around north-central West Virginia: Wood, Pleasants, Tyler, Wetzel, Marion, Monongalia, western Preston, Garrett, eastern Grant, Mineral, Hardy, and Allegany. The area highlighted in PURPLE is this.

Find the current forecast at weather.gov.

Here are some more key terms to understand:

Freezing Rain: Rain that freezes upon contact with the ground, causing ice to form on roadways, walkways, trees, and power lines.
Sleet: Sleet formed by freezing rain. The ice on roads also causes them to become slippery with sleet.
Wind Chill: Based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin, the Wind Chill Index measures how cold a person feels as a result of the combined effect of wind and cold temperatures. The wind speed increases when the temperature is cold, causing a body to lose heat more rapidly. Cold temperatures also remove heat from the body. As the body temperature falls, hypothermia can develop. Animated objects, such as buildings and vehicles, are also affected by wind chill. Although cooling is much faster during windy conditions, they will only reach the actual air temperature.

Will It Stick?

There are so many factors involved in warm-to-winter scenarios. As temperatures drop and the ground gets cold enough for snow to stick, snow totals may vary based on the timing of cold air coming in, the elevation, and how long it takes for the snow to stick. Our forecast will account for melting, but it’s unclear how much snow will stick to roads and other surfaces. Prepare yourself for possible delays and snow-covered roads on your morning commute.

