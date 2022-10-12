Blink-182 Reunion Tour To Feature Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge And Mark Hoppus

(CTN News) – Blink-182 Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker are reuniting for their first tour in nearly 10 years.

When they shared a video of people getting excited about their upcoming tour, the band announced that they were coming to their fans’ hometowns.

On Friday, Blink-182 will release a new song called “Edging.”

This is Barker, Hoppus, and DeLonge’s first time in the studio together in a decade.

Starting March 2023 through February 2024, Blink-182 will tour Latin America, North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand with Turnstile, Rise Against, The Story So Far, and Wallows.

For the band, this tour is a homecoming for DeLonge, who parted ways with Blink-182 in 2015.

DeLonge said he wanted to “change the world for my kids and everybody else’s.” Since then, he’s been playing with another band, Angels & Airwaves, while Blink-182 replaced him with Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba.

Avril Lavigne and Machine Gun Kelly have been working with Barker while Hoppus has been writing a book about cancer.

Despite not being in Blink-182 for the band’s two most recent albums: 2016’s “California” and 2019’s “NINE,” DeLonge says he has no hard feelings about leaving.

According to Rolling Stone, it’s “absolutely” going to happen again for them to play together.

‘We all love each other,’ he said. “We don’t always agree. There’s a difference between our art, I think. How they’ve evolved and what they’re doing is awesome.

When people look at Angels and Airwaves and what I’m doing, they can tell the difference. Sometimes it’s hard to paint the same picture when you’re all trying to do the same thing.

Sometimes, I like to see what the painting will look like if I do it differently. On the side. “Everyone can paint their own paintings.” I think there’s a healthy respect for that.”

SEE ALSO:

Tulsi Gabbard, A noted Republican, Has Left The Democratic Party

‘Terrifier 2’ End Credit Track by Slavvy!

‘Fire Country’ Is CBS’ Most-Watched New Series This Fall