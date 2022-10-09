Connect with us

'Fire Country' Is CBS' Most-Watched New Series This Fall
(CTN News) – With 5.74 million viewers, Fire Country on CBS won the 9 PM slot series premiere, beating its competitors by more than 3 million viewers.

Fire Country ranked as the top new series this season as a result of its impressive performance. In addition to East New York and So Help Me Todd, CBS now has the top three new series for this season.

The sixth season premiere of S.W.A.T. was the most watched show in its time slot with 4.63 million viewers at 8 PM.

Fire Country At 10 PM, perennial strong draw Blue Bloods premiered its 13th season to a record breaking 6.11 million viewers, putting it over a million viewers ahead of the combined competition for the hour.

It is important to note that all of the ratings are Live/Same Day and that they may change once the final tallies are available.

Fox’s WWE Friday Night Fire Country SmackDown saw Logan Paul’s confrontation with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline propel the show to a demo war victory with an average rating of 0.5.

WWE Extreme Rules airs live tonight on Peacock.

There was a new Shark Tank on ABC with entrepreneur panelists Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbera Corcoran, and guest judge Kendra Scott hearing pitches from a pumpkin carving tool company, a fitness product, Korean food, and a sculpted playset company.

That was good enough for a 0.4. 20/20 investigated a murder in Louisiana, scoring a 0.3.

CW had the iHeart Radio Music Festival, featuring Morgan Wallen, Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, and others.

 In terms of demos, the lineup drew a 0.1 rating.

On NBC, the Capital One College Bowl, a quiz show between students competing for scholarships, garnered a 0.2 rating.

Earlier this year, the trailing news magazine Dateline featured a Nevada death that was initially ruled a suicide, but the family fought back against the justice system. This resulted in a 0.3.

