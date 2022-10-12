Tulsi Gabbard, A noted Republican, Has Left The Democratic Party

(CTN News) – In news that will be deeply distressing to her supporters, Tulsi Gabbard, the former lawmaker from Hawaii whose total flameout in the 2020 presidential primary.

Led her to look for any shreds of political relevance she could find in right-wing culture wars, announced on Tuesday that she would leave the Democratic Party.

Tulsi Gabbard, in a video posted to Twitter, parroted right-wing talking points on crime, wokeness, and “anti-white racism” before announcing her departure from the Democratic Party.

“If you cannot stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me,” Tulsi Gabbard said.

She also included veiled references to antisemitism and Qanon in her message. In it, she stated that the party is being controlled by a cabal of elitist warmongers who are weaponizing the national security state in order to pursue political opponents.

The reality is that Gabbard, who represented Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District from 2013 to 2021, had long since drifted to the right on a variety of issues.

By 2020, she had publicly signaled the beginnings of her right-wing shift, restricting abortion and attacking transgender women.

She’s railed against President Biden’s signature domestic policy, “Build Back Better” as furthering a “cradle-to-grave mentality of government dependence” since leaving office.

As well as comparing cancel culture to ISIS terrorism, she urged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to pass the “Don’t Say Gay” law. I guess it’s old news now that Tulsi Gabbard apologized for her past conservative views on LGBTQ issues, including marriage equality.

In addition, she spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida this year, where she said she felt “at home.”

Left-leaning British magazine New Statesman even called her a dark-horse contender for the GOP nomination in 2024.

Hannity seemed satisfied with Gabbard’s political transition to the right at the end of his Fox News interview last November.

She didn’t sound like a Democrat to him. You are definitely a conservative. I raise my right hand.

Sean, it’s always a pleasure to speak with you.

