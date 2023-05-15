Connect with us

Tech

Users Of WhatsApp Now Have Access To 4 New Features
Advertisement

Business Tech

TikTok Marketing: Leveraging The Power Of Short-Form Video Content

Tech

6 Best Password Managers To Secure Your Digital Life

Learning Tech

6 Best Software For Writing A Book: Unleash Your Creativity And Streamline Your Writing Process

Tech

6 Best Chrome VPN Extensions: Enhancing Security And Privacy On The Internet

Business Tech

Time Management Tools: Maximizing Productivity And Efficiency

Tech How To

How To Delete Wallpapers On iOS 16: A Step-by-Step Guide

Tech

Google Chrome Translate Is Killed In Old Browsers

Tech

iMessage Not Working On iPhone: Troubleshooting Tips And Solutions For iOS Users

Tech

Nvidia Reports Strong Q1 2024 Earnings, Beats Estimates with $11 Billion Sales Forecast

Tech

Microsoft Issues Warning: Chinese Hackers Launch Attack on U.S. Infrastructure

Tech

ChatGPT Suffers Outages Worldwide, OpenAI Confirms

Tech

Launch Of Opera's AI Sidebar Powered By ChatGPT By OpenAI

Social Media Tech

Is Facebook Protect Email Legit? How Can You Verify Its Legitimacy?

Lifestyles Tech

Free App To Identify Plants: Discover The World Of Botanical Wonders

Tech

20 Best ChatGPT Chrome Extensions for Digital Marketers and SEO Professionals

Tech

TikTok CEO Is Confident Montana's Law Is Unconstitutional

Tech

Rebranding HBO Max Killed Some Android TV Remotes' 'HBO Max' Button

Tech

PlayStation Showcase Is Now Available On Sony's Website

Tech

iPhone Battery Replacement: Ensuring Optimal Performance And Longevity

Tech

Users Of WhatsApp Now Have Access To 4 New Features

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Users Of WhatsApp Now Have Access To 4 New Features

(CTN News) – The company that owns WhatsApp, Meta, is introducing four updated features for users to make the experience better and smoother for them.

It is reported that WaBetaInfo has added new features such as the ability to silence unknown callers, the ability to mention groups from within community announcement groups, and the ability to edit messages.

In the coming weeks, more WhatsApp users will be able to benefit from updated features currently available to beta testers.

Unknown callers should be silenced

Users of the instant messaging app have the option of silencing unknown callers within the app to take more control over WhatsApp calls they receive. Using the privacy option in settings, users can enable this feature by selecting the calls option under the privacy tab.

With this feature, people would be able to limit spam calls, giving them a greater sense of privacy and security as well.

Mentions in groups

Community admins can use this feature to mention WhatsApp groups within the community announcement group they manage. Whenever they are attempting to send a message to a group of community members, this will assist them in highlighting the groups.

Point of entry into the community

By adding this a button to the header of the WhatsApp community announcement group, users can open community groups directly from within the community announcement group.

Additionally, the creator of the community can quickly create a group by tapping the button provided in the menu that appears when the button is tapped,” said the app-tracking website.

Changing the message you sent

Among the many amazing updates on WhatsApp, one of the most amazing is that some users can edit text messages within 15 minutes of sending them.

It has been decided that this limit will be maintained in order to maintain the integrity of the conversation so that messages cannot be modified in the long run, as the message editing feature has only been designed to help correct any typing errors,” WaBetaInfo explained.

As a user, you have the option of editing messages an unlimited number of times, but you will not be able to edit a message sent from another device.

In order to receive these updates, you must install the latest version of WhatsApp beta on your iOS device. They are also available in the Android beta version for some of them.

SEE ALSO:

The PUBG Mobile 2.6 Beta Update Can Be Downloaded By Following The Steps Below

Google Chrome Will Get Android 14’s Predictive Back Gesture

New BTS Song Enters Spotify Global Charts Top 20
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT

ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs