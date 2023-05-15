Users Of WhatsApp Now Have Access To 4 New Features

(CTN News) – The company that owns WhatsApp, Meta, is introducing four updated features for users to make the experience better and smoother for them.

It is reported that WaBetaInfo has added new features such as the ability to silence unknown callers, the ability to mention groups from within community announcement groups, and the ability to edit messages.

In the coming weeks, more WhatsApp users will be able to benefit from updated features currently available to beta testers.

Unknown callers should be silenced

Users of the instant messaging app have the option of silencing unknown callers within the app to take more control over WhatsApp calls they receive. Using the privacy option in settings, users can enable this feature by selecting the calls option under the privacy tab.

With this feature, people would be able to limit spam calls, giving them a greater sense of privacy and security as well.

Mentions in groups

Community admins can use this feature to mention WhatsApp groups within the community announcement group they manage. Whenever they are attempting to send a message to a group of community members, this will assist them in highlighting the groups.

Point of entry into the community

By adding this a button to the header of the WhatsApp community announcement group, users can open community groups directly from within the community announcement group.

Additionally, the creator of the community can quickly create a group by tapping the button provided in the menu that appears when the button is tapped,” said the app-tracking website.

Changing the message you sent

Among the many amazing updates on WhatsApp, one of the most amazing is that some users can edit text messages within 15 minutes of sending them.

It has been decided that this limit will be maintained in order to maintain the integrity of the conversation so that messages cannot be modified in the long run, as the message editing feature has only been designed to help correct any typing errors,” WaBetaInfo explained.

As a user, you have the option of editing messages an unlimited number of times, but you will not be able to edit a message sent from another device.

In order to receive these updates, you must install the latest version of WhatsApp beta on your iOS device. They are also available in the Android beta version for some of them.

SEE ALSO:

The PUBG Mobile 2.6 Beta Update Can Be Downloaded By Following The Steps Below