In Pakistan, Facebook, Twitter, And YouTube Are Now Available

(CTN News) – On Monday, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirmed that Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook services have been restored nationwide after almost a week of suspension.

As a result of violent protests sparked in the country following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9, the regulatory authority suspended mobile broadband and restricted access to Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Sources within the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) have confirmed that the government on Monday finally began to restore the services of social media platforms – Twitter, YouTube and Facebook – across the country.

During the days-long protests that took place in the city, at least ten people were killed and dozens of others sustained injuries.

As a result of the recommendations of the Interior Ministry, internet and Facebook services were suspended for the longest period of time. This is in a country that often suspends communications to control unrest.

As a result of the internet suspension, reports have suggested that the telecom operators have lost about Rs820 million in revenue, which is a substantial loss for the sector, especially as the economy remains fragile.

Also, the government had blocked major social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook, while YouTube services were slower to control the spread of disinformation and panic among the masses due to the spread of “unwanted information” and disinformation.

Despite the reservations expressed by Amnesty International,

According to a report published by Amnesty International on May 12, Pakistani authorities should lift restrictions on internet services.

It is urgent to deescalate the situation in Pakistan because it is threatening to lead to further severe violations of people’s rights, and there is a risk of more deaths as a result!”, said Rimmel Mohydin, the South Asian campaigner at Amnesty International.

She also asked officials to refrain from excessive force by stating that “authorities should aim to defuse the situation, and the use of force by the state should not exceed what is necessary and proportionate.”

Amnesty International strongly urges Pakistani authorities to exercise restraint and to use minimal force in order to disperse the demonstrators without resorting to the use of firearms..”

According to her, the government has announced that the mobile internet shutdown is “indefinite,” which violates the right of people to access information and freedom of expression.

The ban on social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, also creates a permissive environment for other human rights violations in the darkness of the internet shutdown, Mohydin explained, adding “the restrictions must be lifted immediately.”

