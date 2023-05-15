Connect with us

Google Chrome Will Get Android 14's Predictive Back Gesture

(CTN News) – Google revealed at the I/O 2023 conference by Google that developers are working towards adopting the Smart Back feature for Android 14 in the near future.

As per the latest reports, it seems that Predictive Back will be a prominent feature of Android 14, which probably means that Chrome developers will also be adopting the Predictive Back feature of Android 14.

Later this year, Samsung will release One UI 6.0 for its smartphones and tablets, which runs on Android 14-based Android 14 operating system.

Predictive Back basically shows you a preview of the homescreen as you swipe away from the edge of the screen, and as you do, it shrinks the app you are currently using.

Google believes that back-to-home animations are a good way to prevent users from accidentally exiting their apps and giving them a better control over the app. Android 13 contains a Predictive Back feature that users can test out for themselves.

There will also be a predictive back feature applied to the navigation bar of the website

The user only needs to go to Settings and click on System in order to do this. After that, select Developer Options and click on the Predictive Back animations button.

Despite the fact that Android 13 does not have this feature by default, it will be enabled by default in Android 14.

In Android 14, Google will add a new feature called Predictive Back, which shows you a preview of the screen where you will eventually land after completing the gesture in the previous screen.

During the Google I/O 2023 event, Google shared key developments, including how Reddit is experimenting with collapsing a post as you swipe back to the feed and Google Chrome is prototyping the previous web page as you swipe back to the feed.

Developers have the option to opt in for the predictive back animations per activity instead of having to apply them to the entire application as a whole in order to use them.

The Material You components also use Predictive Back animations in the Side Sheets, the Search, and the Bottom Sheets to improve their user experience.

It is expected that the Predictive Back feature will be used also with the bottom navigation bar and rail in the near future.

