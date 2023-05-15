Connect with us

Published

2 weeks ago

on

New BTS Song Enters Spotify Global Charts Top 20

(CTN News) – This week, the original OST for the 3D animated film Bastions by Korean group BTS made it into the Top 20 of Spotify’s Global Charts, where it reached number 20.

Additionally, Oricon’s Digital Daily BTS Songs Chart also ranked the song, which is called The Planet, as number one on its daily chart.

Having topped the Oricon chart in Japan on May 14th, their agency, BigHit Entertainment, announced that the band had topped the chart for the month of May.

It is also worth mentioning that in just one day, they were able to accumulate around 2,956,589 streams on Spotify’s Global Charts, achieving the position of No. 19.

Earlier reports had indicated that the BTS song had swept the iTunes charts all around the globe almost immediately after its release, and that it was ranked number one in at least 68 regions around the world within minutes of its release.

There has been a long break in the group’s activities for quite a while now, so the group’s project is quite surprising as the group has not been able to work together as a group for quite some time now and have instead been focusing on solo activities since they have been on hiatus for quite some time.

The oldest BTS member of the band, Jin, released his song The Astronaut, written by Coldplay, before he was forced to go into military service for his country and will return in 2024.

The same thing happened with J-Hope. He released his album Jack in the Box as well as a collaboration with J. Cole titled On The Street before enlisting in the armed forces.

