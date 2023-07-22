TikTok Removes 11,707,020 Videos For Violating Community Guidelines

Connect with us

(CTN News) – It has been reported that TikTok, the number one destination for short videos, has removed 11,707,020 videos as a result of violating their Community Guidelines in the first quarter of 2023.

In order to further its commitment to counter misinformation and create a safe and inclusive community, TikTok has released its Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the first quarter of 2023 (January-March 2023).

It is important to note that the report highlights TikTok’s ongoing commitment to earn trust through accountability and ensuring that the community is provided with a safe and welcoming environment.

During the first quarter of 2023, there were 91,003,510 videos removed from globally, which represents approximately 0.6% of all videos uploaded to the platform.

There were a total of 53,494,911 videos that were removed through automated systems, and a total of 6,209,835 videos that were restored after they were reviewed by the editorial team.

During the first quarter of 2023, 11,707,020 videos were removed from YouTube for violating Community Guidelines in Pakistan.

To compare, in Q4 of 2022, Pakistan saw the removal of 12,628,267 videos for violating the Community Guidelines.

As part of its efforts to address violations of the Community Guidelines, TikTok actively targets spam accounts and associated content, taking preventative measures to curb the creation of automated spam accounts along with addressing those violations.

It has been found that 83% of violative videos in Pakistan were removed before they could be viewed by anyone, and approximately 92.2% of these videos were removed within a day of being uploaded.

According to the proactive removal rate for the first quarter of 2023, it stood at 98.8%.

Globally, TikTok has removed 16,947,484 accounts that are suspected to belong to young users under the age of 13. As a result,

TikTok prioritizes the safety of young users worldwide.

Furthermore, 51,298,135 fake accounts were removed as part of TikTok’s efforts to combat fraudulent accounts during the first quarter of this year.

The Community Guidelines aim to foster a safe, inclusive, and authentic experience for all users on TikTok. TikTok strives to ensure consistency and equity when it comes to the enforcement of these policies, as they apply to everyone and all types of content.

A combination of innovative technology and human review is used by TikTok to identify, assess, and take action against content that violates its Community Guidelines using a combination of innovative technology and human review.

Business Recorder for Copyright, 2023

SEE ALSO:

Makeover For Microsoft 365: New Default Look For Office Documents

Is Twitter Going To Become The New LinkedIn In The Near Future?

Spotify Raises Premium Subscription Prices Next Week
