Makeover For Microsoft 365: New Default Look For Office Documents

(CTN News) – In order to keep up with the changes, Microsoft Office, which was renamed Microsoft 365 a little while ago, is about to undergo significant visual changes.

The Office suite from Microsoft has been updated with a new standard theme that will be shared across all individual applications such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

This default settings for everything from fonts to colors to even line weights will be changing as of next week.

According to Microsoft, the changes are intended to make documents created with Microsoft 365 look more modern and accessible so that they are easier to read.

This article is going to provide a brief overview of what Office users will need to adjust to once the new default theme for Microsoft 365 is launched at some point in the future.

New standard font: Aptos replaces Calibri

There will be an obvious change to the user interface within Office in the near future: Office will use a new default font that every Microsoft 365 user will see immediately.

As of 2013, Microsoft Office apps have been using Calibri as the default font. As a result, Microsoft users have a choice of five alternative options for a new default setting. These are:

Bierstadt has won the race and will now become the default font for Microsoft 365, although it will be known as Aptos.

The Aptos system supports a variety of font styles (such as normal, italic, bold, etc.) and variants such as narrow, serif, and monochrome.

In addition to the fonts provided by Microsoft Office, you can also use any other font you wish.

New color palette Microsoft 365

Additionally, Microsoft conducted research on popular color palettes and design trends and developed a set of standard colors that should be compatible with all Office applications.

The purpose of the change is to make your documents easier to access. It is appropriate to use the new colors in content such as charts, lists, and shapes.

