(CTN News) – Spotify, one of the world’s most popular subscription music services, is finally giving in to long-standing opposition to increasing the price of its monthly subscription service.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, the company is planning to implement a price increase in the US starting next week, based on its current pricing policy.

In the coming weeks, Spotify will be raising the standard subscription price for its ad-free premium tier by $1, bringing the cost of the service from $9.99 to $10.99 per month.

In spite of the fact that the price change initially targets the US market, dozens of other markets will also see similar increases in the next few months, regardless of where the price change is initially targeted.

Almost a year ago, Apple Music made the decision to raise the subscription price of its service by $1 from $9.99 to $10.99 as part of its price rise.

A number of streaming services, including Amazon Music and others, followed suit shortly thereafter.

In spite of the fact that Spotify has not officially announced a price increase,

Apple attributed the price increase to rising licensing costs.

Apple has claimed that by adding an extra dollar per month to their streaming services, artists and songwriters would be able to earn more money from the streaming of their songs as they would be able to earn more from streaming their songs.

It is also worth mentioning that Spotify Apple Music is constantly improving in order to better serve the needs of its users by providing them with a superior listening experience by providing its users with a fluid user experience.

Additionally to the price increase, Spotify has recently compelled its legacy subscribers to pay directly to the company instead of through Apple’s App Store payment system, as part of the price increase.

The objective of this measure is to ensure that Spotify retains the entire revenue stream without having to share a portion of it with Apple.

