(CTN News) – Aiming to encroach upon LinkedIn territory, Twitter is reportedly planning to release an application tool that will allow verified businesses to post job ads on its platform in the near future.

Despite the lack of an official announcement from the social media giant, which is owned by billionaire Elon Musk, some verified users have claimed to have access to the feature even though there haven’t been any official announcements.

As part of the feature, job listings will appear below the company’s Twitter bio, and the feature will direct the interested candidates to the company’s website to learn more and submit an application.

A dedicated Twitter account with the username @TwitterHiring has also been created according to reports; however, despite the fact that it is an affiliate account, nothing has been posted there so far.

There have been reports that Twitter’s new feature has been named Hiring, and the feature was found out by an app researcher named Nima Owji, who shared an image describing how this feature works on Twitter.

The microblogging site is reportedly marketing this tool to verified companies in order to attract potential job applicants for their openings, based on the information that is available so far.

There is a limit of five job posts per verified firm that can be added to their Twitter profile. However, in order to be able to add their jobs to the social media platform of their choice, businesses must be connected to either a supported applicant tracking system or an XML feed.

Interesting enough, Musk hinted at the possibility of introducing job listings on the bird app back in May, following a user suggestion that the app should be used to implement dating features instead of job listings.

During last year’s takeover of Space X, which is owned by Space X, the head of Space X responded saying, “Interesting Idea. Maybe jobs too.”

The new feature has already been adopted by WorkWeek, a content creation company that has already started using it.

After its CEO, Adam Ryan, joked about the company’s job listings on Twitter and then tweeted a screenshot of it, the company went out of business as a result of Adam Ryan’s joke.

In his joke, Ryan was referring to Mark Zuckerberg’s Twitter competitor, Threads, which is a Twitter competitor.

There is a certain amount of secrecy surrounding the launch timeline and the wider availability of the tool, but it appears that the social media site is making a conscious effort to diversify its market and offerings in order to attract more business users, particularly those in the recruitment industry.

