Apple iPhone 14 Available in Thailand on Sept 16

The new Apple iPhone 14 lineup will be available in Thailand on Sept 16, a move that trade analysts say signifies the country’s importance to Apple in terms of sales.

It is expected that Apple’s new flagship lineup will stimulate demand for smartphones in the final quarter of the year.

On Thursday, Apple launched the new iPhone 14 lineup, which consists of the Apple iPhone 14 (6.1-inch display), iPhone 14 Plus (6.7-inch display), and iPhone 14 Pro (6.1-inch display) and iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7-inch display).

Thailand will be among the first countries to receive an Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max models on Sept 16, while iPhone 14 Plus will be available on Oct 7. Pre-orders are now available for all models.

Thai iPhone sales during the period 2018-2021 were the highest in Asean, according to market research firm IDC.

According to Teerit Paowan, a market analyst for IDC, iPhone has an 11.4% share of Thailand’s smartphone market. While Singapore’s market is smaller, Vietnam’s market is growing rapidly, despite its high purchasing power.

According to him, the premium smartphone segment has not been affected by high inflation or economic woes.

The Apple iPhone 14, you’ll get new safety features like crash detection and emergency assistance.

With the Apple iPhone crash detection, when a user is unconscious or unable to reach his or her iPhone, emergency services will automatically be contacted to assist the user.

While in areas without cell towers or WiFi connections, users can use their iPhone to send emergency SOS messages via satellite to seek help.

The US model of the Apple iPhone 14 series does not have a SIM tray since Apple has opted to support the use of eSIM, which enables users to connect and transfer their existing plans digitally.

Among the top 3 premium smartphones in Thailand for the past few years, Glen Cardoza, senior analyst at Counterpoint, said Apple’s new iPhone 14 series is an improvement.

As Thailand and Singapore have a healthy base of Apple consumers, the company will make sure the shipments are not delayed, Mr Cardoza said.

In Thailand, operators, retailers, and other market players will make sure that this series offers good value added services, related offers, and attractive trade-in options.

The relatively established 5G infrastructure will encourage consumers to consider this series. Additionally, pent-up demand will motivate many affluent consumers to upgrade,” he added.

In over 75 countries, more than 200 mobile operators support eSIM provisioning and management.

The cost, technology, and mindset of telecoms must change in order to integrate eSIMs, he said. There will be a need for operators to adopt eSIM devices at a faster rate in the future.”

Several early shipments have been made to tier one countries, attracting tech savvy, affluent and power users. In the fourth quarter, Apple’s volumes should increase.”

The Apple iPhone 14 starts at 32,900 baht; iPhone 14 Plus at 37,900 baht; iPhone 14 Pro at 41,900 baht; and iPhone 14 Pro Max at 44,900 baht.

SET-listed digital lifestyle product distributor Copperwired’s chief executive, Paramate Rienjaroensuk, said Apple introduced the Apple iPhone 14 Plus with a screen size equal to the Pro Max, but at a lower price.

Users of iPhone 10-12 may want to upgrade their phones because of this, he said.

He said that due to economic headwinds, users are now more likely to opt for an iPhone payment plan of 12-24 months instead of 3-6 months.

According to Pisut Ngamvijitvong, senior equity research analyst at Kasikorn Securities, the iPhone 14 lineup launches in Thailand two weeks earlier than last year.

The Apple iPhone 14 lineup is about 4-10% more expensive than the Apple iPhone 13 lineup.

Aside from crash detection and emergency SOS via satellite, the iPhone 14 lineup offers better adaptive and deep focus for both front and rear cameras as well as all-day battery life.

He added that iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max also feature the new advanced A16 Bionic chip.