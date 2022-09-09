Splatoon 3: How To Get Sheldon Licenses

Points can be earned in the same way as Sheldon Licenses. When you level up in one of Splatoon 3’s multiplayer modes, you’ll earn a Sheldon License.

Additionally, they can be earned by consistently using the same weapon, which encourages players to stick with one main weapon instead of changing it every time.

Whenever you have enough Sheldon Licenses, you can exchange them for a new weapon at Ammo Knights.

In spite of the fact that weapon strength is tied to your level, you can exchange more licenses per weapon to get better weapons at lower levels, if you wish.

It is clear that there will be a lot of weapons to collect in this game, so if you are looking to buy them all, you have a lot of multiplayer games to look forward to.

Is Splatoon for free?

Splatoon 3 is not free to play. The ink-tastic shooter is a full-priced game that can be purchased physically through a retailer or digitally through the Nintendo eShop.

SEE Also:

Redditor’s Break-Up Story Sends 11-Year-Old Song Viral

Justin Bieber Postpones Remaining Dates On His Justice Tour

Gabby & Rachel Fantasy Suites Fiasco During Clayton’s Bachelor Season,2022 Explained