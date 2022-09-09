Connect with us

Splatoon 3: How To Get Sheldon Licenses
11 mins ago

(CTN News) _ Picking your weapon is one of the most enjoyable parts of Splatoon 3. Various tools are available, each with a sub-weapon and ultimate ability.

Some look like traditional first-person shooter guns, but others are more bizarre, like the paint roller-shaped Splat Roller and the bucket-shaped Slosher.

 As a result of the game’s focus on covering terrain with paint rather than eliminating the enemy players, there is a wide variety of weapons in the game.

You will need Sheldon Licenses to purchase your weapons of choice in Splatoon 3.

By performing specific tasks, you can earn this currency named after the proprietor of Ammo Knights, the game’s weapon shop.

This ensures low-level players can’t blitz everyone with weapons far beyond their level with high-powered weapons.

In Splatoon 3, here’s how to obtain Sheldon Licenses.

Obtaining Sheldon Licenses

Points can be earned in the same way as Sheldon Licenses. When you level up in one of Splatoon 3’s multiplayer modes, you’ll earn a Sheldon License.

Additionally, they can be earned by consistently using the same weapon, which encourages players to stick with one main weapon instead of changing it every time.

Whenever you have enough Sheldon Licenses, you can exchange them for a new weapon at Ammo Knights.

In spite of the fact that weapon strength is tied to your level, you can exchange more licenses per weapon to get better weapons at lower levels, if you wish.

It is clear that there will be a lot of weapons to collect in this game, so if you are looking to buy them all, you have a lot of multiplayer games to look forward to.

Splatoon 3 is not free to play. The ink-tastic shooter is a full-priced game that can be purchased physically through a retailer or digitally through the Nintendo eShop.

