iOS 16 Release Date: All iPhone Users Get New OS on Sept. 12
iOS 16 Release Date: All iPhone Users Get New OS on Sept. 12

(CTN News) _ On September 12th, Apple announced that its latest operating system, iOS 16, will be released on the same day that it was announced today.

 The company announced the free upgrade during the Worldwide Developers Conference 2022, and a public beta version was released in July of that same year.

 The release of iPadOS iOS 16 has been delayed despite the fact that the two operating systems are usually released together at the same time.
Thus, the plethora of features that will come with the update won’t be a surprise for those who are already familiar with the product.
A variety of improvements have been made to the lock screen including the ability to add widgets, customize its appearance, as well as a new way of displaying notifications on the lock screen.
 New features include editing and recalling sent messages (with some limitations),
Sharing photos with your family using the iCloud Shared Photo Library, and pulling text from videos as well as photos using Live Text.
This new operating system was well-timed to be introduced at the same time as Apple’s latest iPhones,
The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, which will be available for pre-order on September 9th and available in stores on September 16th.
In the meantime, if you weren’t willing to install a beta version of iOS 16 on your existing iPhone – after all,
Betas are considered “unfinished” versions of software – you won’t have to wait long to take advantage of these improvements once they become available.

What iPhones can get iOS 16?

  • iPhone 8.
  • iPhone 8 Plus.
  • iPhone X.
  • iPhone XS.
  • iPhone XS Max.
  • iPhone XR.
  • iPhone 11.
  • iPhone 11 Pro
