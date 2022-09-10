Harvest Moon In September: What You Need To Know

(CTN News) _ The harvest moon will be the next full moon.

Stargazers can observe it opposite the sun at 5:59 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Saturday morning.

Hawaii’s time zone and the International Date Line will be crossed on Friday evening.

The moon will be full from Thursday evening through Sunday morning, according to NASA.

Mooncakes are also called barley moons, corn moons, mid-autumn moons, and corn moons.

As a result of the harvesting and threshing of barley, the barley moon is produced. The harvest moon occurs closest to the autumnal equinox.

As many fruits ripen at the end of the summer, the fruit moon is also known as the fruit moon in Europe.