Harvest Moon In September: What You Need To Know
(CTN News) _ The harvest moon will be the next full moon.
Stargazers can observe it opposite the sun at 5:59 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Saturday morning.
Hawaii’s time zone and the International Date Line will be crossed on Friday evening.
The moon will be full from Thursday evening through Sunday morning, according to NASA.
Mooncakes are also called barley moons, corn moons, mid-autumn moons, and corn moons.
As a result of the harvesting and threshing of barley, the barley moon is produced. The harvest moon occurs closest to the autumnal equinox.
As many fruits ripen at the end of the summer, the fruit moon is also known as the fruit moon in Europe.
This was the time when the Algonquin tribes in the northeastern U.S. gathered their corn, pumpkins, squash, beans, and wild rice crops, according to the Maine Farmer’s Almanac.
Two lunar robotic missions launched in September have given new names to the full moon – the GRAIL moon and the LADEE moon.
On average, the moon rises about 50 minutes later each night, but this time is shorter during the harvest moon.
It is not uncommon for farmers to work by moonlight late into the night during the fall harvest season.
It coincides with the Mid-Autumn Festival, Chuseok, the first of the two Japanese Tsukimi festivals, and Pitru Paksha.
What is a Harvest Moon 2022?
