(CTN News) – Live updates on West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Mitchell Santner took advantage of any turn available in the first T20I. The West Indies will hope to rebound from this game itself, so that they do not get pushed against the wall again.

West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Live Updates

In the second T20 International (T20I) between New Zealand and West Indies, the hosts won the toss and chose to bat instead of bowl. Following a win in the first match by a margin of 13 runs, New Zealand will be looking to seal the series with a win in the second match.

The West Indies, on the other hand, will look to get a win on the board after a horrendous run of results.

For the visitors, spin bowling all-rounder Michael Bracewell has been named as the replacement for Lockie Ferguson, while for the Windiest, everything remains the same

Score Card of West Indies vs New Zealand

From Sabina Park in Kingston, here are the LIVE updates from West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I

West Indies 125/9 (20.0)

New Zealand 215/5 (20.0)

New Zealand won by 90 runs

In the T20 series between West Indies vs New Zealand the Black Caps won the series by 90 runs with one game to spare, after posting a record batting total of 247 that the hosts never looked like chasing down.

It was the highest T20 total by a visiting team to the Caribbean ever post by the New Zealand team after they won the toss and batting first. Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, and Daryl Mitchell shared the spotlight as the team set the West Indies a total of 215/5 to chase after winning the toss and batting first.

