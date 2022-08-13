Connect with us

Sports

West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Live Updates, Highlights And Scorecard
Advertisement

Sports

Bill Russell's No. 6 has become one of the rare retired jersey numbers

Sports

Fabra, Worst Qualified Boca At Argentine Cup 1-0

News Video Sports

Prison Inmates in Thailand Muay Thai Fight for Freedom

Sports

James White Announced His Retirement From The Patriots

Sports

Do Liverpool have issues with Squad Depth in 2022/23 season?

Sports

Do Liverpool Have Issues With Squad Depth In 2022/23 Season?

News Sports

Is Jason Heyward's Career In Chicago Is Over?

News Sports

Chris Sale Fractures His Wrist And Will Miss The Rest Of The Season

News Sports

Colin Kaepernick Cheated The NFL By Taking Money

News Sports

Roquan Smith, is Dissatisfied For Negotiations On A New Contract With The Bears

Sports

5 Greatest Accomplishments In Tom Brady's Career

Sports

Pakistan’s Athlete Arshad Nadeem Wins Gold Medal For Pakistan At Commonwealth Games

Sports

Manchester United Suffer 2-1 Loss to a Savvy Brighton

Sports

Manchester United vs. Brighton, Result, Highlights And Analysis

News Sports

West Ham vs Man City, live Score, updates, and Stream Link

Sports

Tottenham, Live Stream: TV Channel, How To Watch, How To Listen, Etc.

Sports

Jorginho Gives Chelsea a Hard-Fought 1-0 Win at Everton

Sports

Martial to Miss Manchester United 2023 Premier League Opener

Sports

Liverpool Ties Fulham 2-2 in Premier League Opener

Sports

West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Live Updates, Highlights And Scorecard

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

2 hours ago

on

West Indies vs New Zealand

(CTN News) – Live updates on West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Mitchell Santner took advantage of any turn available in the first T20I. The West Indies will hope to rebound from this game itself, so that they do not get pushed against the wall again.

West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Live Updates 

In the second T20 International (T20I) between New Zealand and West Indies, the hosts won the toss and chose to bat instead of bowl. Following a win in the first match by a margin of 13 runs, New Zealand will be looking to seal the series with a win in the second match.

The West Indies, on the other hand, will look to get a win on the board after a horrendous run of results.

For the visitors, spin bowling all-rounder Michael Bracewell has been named as the replacement for Lockie Ferguson, while for the Windiest, everything remains the same

Score Card of West Indies vs New Zealand

From Sabina Park in Kingston, here are the LIVE updates from West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I

West Indies                               125/9  (20.0)

New Zealand                             215/5 (20.0)

New Zealand won by 90 runs

In the T20 series between West Indies vs New Zealand the Black Caps won the series by 90 runs with one game to spare, after posting a record batting total of 247 that the hosts never looked like chasing down.

It was the highest T20 total by a visiting team to the Caribbean ever post by the New Zealand team after they won the toss and batting first. Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, and Daryl Mitchell shared the spotlight as the team set the West Indies a total of 215/5 to chase after winning the toss and batting first.

People Also Read:

Is Jason Heyward’s Career In Chicago Is Over?

Chris Sale Fractures His Wrist And Will Miss The Rest Of The Season

Colin Kaepernick Cheated The NFL By Taking Money

Roquan Smith, is Dissatisfied For Negotiations On A New Contract With The Bears
Related Topics:
Continue Reading