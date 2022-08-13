Connect with us

Sports

Bill Russell's No. 6 has become one of the rare retired jersey numbers
Advertisement

Sports

West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Live Updates, Highlights And Scorecard

Sports

Fabra, Worst Qualified Boca At Argentine Cup 1-0

News Video Sports

Prison Inmates in Thailand Muay Thai Fight for Freedom

Sports

James White Announced His Retirement From The Patriots

Sports

Do Liverpool have issues with Squad Depth in 2022/23 season?

Sports

Do Liverpool Have Issues With Squad Depth In 2022/23 Season?

News Sports

Is Jason Heyward's Career In Chicago Is Over?

News Sports

Chris Sale Fractures His Wrist And Will Miss The Rest Of The Season

News Sports

Colin Kaepernick Cheated The NFL By Taking Money

News Sports

Roquan Smith, is Dissatisfied For Negotiations On A New Contract With The Bears

Sports

5 Greatest Accomplishments In Tom Brady's Career

Sports

Pakistan’s Athlete Arshad Nadeem Wins Gold Medal For Pakistan At Commonwealth Games

Sports

Manchester United Suffer 2-1 Loss to a Savvy Brighton

Sports

Manchester United vs. Brighton, Result, Highlights And Analysis

News Sports

West Ham vs Man City, live Score, updates, and Stream Link

Sports

Tottenham, Live Stream: TV Channel, How To Watch, How To Listen, Etc.

Sports

Jorginho Gives Chelsea a Hard-Fought 1-0 Win at Everton

Sports

Martial to Miss Manchester United 2023 Premier League Opener

Sports

Liverpool Ties Fulham 2-2 in Premier League Opener

Sports

Bill Russell’s No. 6 has become one of the rare retired jersey numbers

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Bill Russell's

(CTN News) – Bill Russell’s no. 6, who won 11 championships with the Boston Celtics in his career, died last month at 88.He is the first jersey number to be retired leaguewide by the NBA.

Last month, Bill Russell, who was 88, received a rare honor: The Boston Celtics’ No. 6 will be retired, not just for the team, but for the entire NBA. Only Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 in baseball and Wayne Gretzky’s No. 99 in hockey have been retired leaguewide among major sports.

There are some questions raised by that, and we will try to answer them.

After Bill Russell’s No. 6 Which NBA players are currently wearing No. 6?

It has been suggested that baseball retire Roberto Clemente’s No. 21 leaguewide as a way to honor his humanitarian work. Players from Puerto Rico, in particular, have refused to wear the number. Roberto Clemente is honored in his own way with the Roberto Clemente Award, given for sportsmanship and community service.

People Also Read:

Is Jason Heyward’s Career In Chicago Is Over?

Chris Sale Fractures His Wrist And Will Miss The Rest Of The Season

Colin Kaepernick Cheated The NFL By Taking Money
Related Topics:
Continue Reading