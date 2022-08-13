Bill Russell’s No. 6 has become one of the rare retired jersey numbers

(CTN News) – Bill Russell’s no. 6, who won 11 championships with the Boston Celtics in his career, died last month at 88.He is the first jersey number to be retired leaguewide by the NBA.

Last month, Bill Russell, who was 88, received a rare honor: The Boston Celtics’ No. 6 will be retired, not just for the team, but for the entire NBA. Only Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 in baseball and Wayne Gretzky’s No. 99 in hockey have been retired leaguewide among major sports.

There are some questions raised by that, and we will try to answer them.

After Bill Russell’s No. 6 Which NBA players are currently wearing No. 6?

Including LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, they may wear No. 6 until they retire. Those who are new to the league will not be given the number. The number of Robinson was withdrawn from baseball in 1997 according to the same rule. Until his retirement in 2013, Mariano Rivera wore No. 42 every day.

No. 6 has been worn by other N.B.A. greats, right?

There have been quite a few, including Julius Erving, who played in the NBA. In spite of this, Bill Russell’s is the only player honored by the leaguewide retirement.

Who will join Russell, Robinson, and Gretzky?

It has been suggested that baseball retire Roberto Clemente’s No. 21 leaguewide as a way to honor his humanitarian work. Players from Puerto Rico, in particular, have refused to wear the number. Roberto Clemente is honored in his own way with the Roberto Clemente Award, given for sportsmanship and community service.

