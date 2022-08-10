Roquan Smith, is Dissatisfied For Negotiations On A New Contract With The Bears

(CTN News) – Roquan Smith, a Chicago Bears linebacker who publicly requested a trade on Tuesday morning, made a splash in the NFL, and it’s not unreasonable to suggest that fans of 31 other teams

Including the Miami Dolphins, immediately started considering the idea of Smith joining them.

In 2021, Smith was named second-team AP All-Pro, and in April he turned 25, so he’s an attractive prospect who could improve a lot of defenses.

With his addition, the Dolphins could add yet another talented young starter to their defense. This already includes Jevon Holland and Christian Wilkins, not to mention one of the league’s most talented cornerbacks.

Roquan Smith may be missing a key piece of the dolphin defense

Roquan Smith is a multi-talented inside linebacker who makes plays all over the field along with Shaquille Leonard, Lavonte David, and Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher

He is the fourth player this millennium to have made 500 tackles, 10 sacks, and five interceptions in his first four seasons.

During a public statement, Smith expressed dissatisfaction with negotiations on a new contract with the Bears, via NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

The Bears picked up Smith’s fifth-year option from his rookie contract, which he signed after being the eighth overall pick in 2018 and is slated to earn $9.75 million next season.

We can probably assume he wants to make much more money for a long time

The extension Leonard signed in August 2021 provides him with a fully guaranteed $33 million on top of an annual average of $19.7 million (per overthecap.com)

