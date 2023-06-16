Concacaf Nations League: USA vs Mexico – Starting Lineup, Odds & How To Watch Online

USA vs Mexico – On Thursday night, the Concacaf Nations League starts, and the men’s national team of the United States will try to make it six straight games in which they haven’t lost to Mexico.

Although traditionally these two sides have been evenly matched, the United States has had the upper hand recently, with El Tri not having won a match since 2019.

The Red, White, and Blue have won prizes twice during this streak, and a victory over Mexico would send them searching for more. The only place to see the action is Paramount+.

On any other night, forward Folarin Balogun’s potential opportunity to make his USMNT debut would be the main focus of the game.

The youthful striker for Arsenal, who played for Reims last season and scored 21 goals there, formally declared for America earlier this month, forgoing the opportunity to represent England.

He instantly becomes the most talented starter for the USMNT and, barring a major catastrophe, one of the first names on the roster.

The United States will also have a different manager in control for this encounter as B.J. Callaghan will assume the reins temporarily.

Despite this, the team’s preparation following Anthony Hudson’s departure has not changed. Antonee Robinson, a defender, emphasised that “not much has changed from a player side.”

It’s crucial to keep in mind that although Callaghan is the team’s second temporary manager since the World Cup, both he and Hudson served as assistants under Gregg Berhalter and are familiar with the group.

This doesn’t mean that the two are necessarily the same kind of coaches as Berhalter, but it does help the players adjust while they wait for the selection of a long-term head coach after the Gold Cup.

The aim is obvious as we wait for that. Take Mexico down. Here are our plotlines, information on how to watch the game, and more:

USA vs Mexico Lineup Notes

USA vs Mexico

2022-23 Concacaf Nations League Semifinal No. 2

June 15, 2023

Allegiant Stadium; Paradise, Nevada

Kickoff: 10 p.m. ET on Paramount+, Univision

Social Media: @USMNT on Twitter and Instagram; U.S. Soccer on Facebook, The U.S. Soccer App

USA vs Mexico Odds

Odds: United States +130; Draw +205; Mexico +220 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

USA vs Mexico Starting Lineup

Our XI versus Mexico 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yTqg2vSdh6 — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) June 16, 2023

ST: Folarin Balogun

LW: Christian Pulisic

RW: Tim Weah

CAM: Gio Reyna

CM: Yunus Musah

CM: Weston McKennie

LB: Antonee Robinson

CB: Chris Richards

CB: Miles Robinson

RB: Sergiño Dest

GK: Matt Turner

USA vs Mexico live stream: How to watch online

Paramount+ will have the English broadcast of the semifinal. You can sign up for a free seven-day trial on ParamountPlus.com.

It’s an exciting time to be a fan of the USMNT. Thursday night will be a must-watch.

USA vs Mexico Storylines

The Americans will attempt to defend their championship after defeating Mexico 3-2 in the tournament’s first final in 2021 thanks to a penalty from Christian Pulisic in extra time.

Since that Nations League final in the summer of 2021, the USMNT hasn’t lost to El Tri in any of their previous five games across all competitions, recording three victories and two draws.

With players like Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna, Tim Weah, and Sergino Dest on the team, interim coach BJ Callaghan effectively has a full-strength roster at his disposal.

Mexican team will be seeking atonement as they haven’t defeated the Americans since a 3-0 friendly victory in July 2019. That includes consecutive defeats in the final two games in 2021.

El Tri narrowly won Group 1 of League A after a 2-2 draw with Jamaica on the final matchday of the group stage earned them a place in the semifinal round.

Suriname finished third and will move down to League B the next season, while Jamaica ended in second position, two points behind the Mexicans.

The winner of the USA vs Mexico match advances to Sunday’s championship game. The other semifinal game, which starts at 7 p.m. ET, will feature the victor of Panama vs. Canada.

