2023 U.S. Open: How To Watch, TV Schedule, Streaming Schedule & Tee Times

(CTN NEWS) – This week at the Los Angeles Country Club is the start of the 2023 U.S. Open.

Here is our comprehensive 2023 U.S. Open viewer’s guide for the whole competition, complete with streaming and TV schedules, round 1 and round 2 tee times, and more.

U.S. Open 2023

No matter how the future turns out, golf fans will get to watch this week’s action as the best players in the world compete for U.S. Open glory by taking on the game’s most difficult test, according to recent news of a potential PGA Tour/DP World Tour/PIF merger.

The U.S. Open returned to a course with a colourful history in the competition last year, but not this year. The 2023 U.S. Open will mark LACC’s first-ever major competition.

However, you’ll recognise the key characters. The competition to be crowned the top player in the sport is still going on between World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and World No. 2 Jon Rahm.

To attempt a rare repeat, the current champion Matt Fitzpatrick is back. At this year’s U.S. Open, Brooks Koepka, who won the most recent major at the PGA last month, will attempt to add a third victory.

Additionally, Rory McIlroy will try to snap his protracted major skid.

There are many options for fans who want to follow the action from home.

The television broadcasts will be handled by NBC and USA, while Peacock will provide extensive streaming options, including early access to the first, second, and championship rounds as well as the brand-new “U.S. Open All Access” programme during all four days of the competition.

Below you can find detailed information about viewing the 2023 U.S. Open on TV or streaming it online.

U.S. Open 2023 TV schedule (ET)

NBC and USA will broadcast the 2023 U.S. Open on television.

The early rounds will be covered by USA on Thursday and Friday. The first two rounds will be broadcast live in prime time on NBC, and the third and final rounds will only be broadcast on television.

The whole U.S. Open TV schedule for the week is as follows:

Thursday, June 15: 1-8 p.m. (USA); 8-11 p.m. (NBC)

Friday, June 16: 1-8 p.m. (USA); 8-11 p.m. (NBC)

Saturday, June 17: 1-11 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, June 18: 1-10 p.m. (NBC)

U.S. Open 2023 streaming schedule (ET)

The 2023 U.S. Open will mostly be streamed on Peacock, with early access to the first, second, and championship rounds as well as the brand-new “U.S. Open All Access” streaming service on all four days of the competition.

NBCSports.com, USOpen.com, the NBC Sports App, and the USGA App all offer additional streaming possibilities.

The whole U.S. Open streaming schedule is provided below:

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

Round 1 Peacock Coverage: 9:40 a.m.-1 p.m. (Peacock)

Round 1 USA Telecast: 1-8 p.m. (Peacock, USOpen.com, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App)

U.S. Open All Access: 3-8 p.m. (Peacock)

Round 1 NBC Telecast: 8-11 p.m. (Peacock, USOpen.com, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App)

Featured Groups and Featured Holes: All day (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App)

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Round 2 Peacock Coverage: 9:40 a.m.-1 p.m. (Peacock)

Round 2 USA Telecast: 1-8 p.m. (Peacock, USOpen.com, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App)

U.S. Open All Access: 3-8 p.m. (Peacock)

Round 2 NBC Telecast: 8-11 p.m. (Peacock, USOpen.com, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App)

Featured Groups and Featured Holes: All day (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App)

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Round 3 NBC Telecast: 1-11 p.m. (Peacock, USOpen.com, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App)

U.S. Open All Access: 3-8 p.m. (Peacock)

Featured Groups and Featured Holes: All day (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App)

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Round 4 Peacock Coverage: 12-1 p.m. (Peacock)

Round 4 NBC Telecast: 1-10 p.m. (Peacock, USOpen.com, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App)

U.S. Open All Access: 2-7 p.m. (Peacock)

Featured Groups and Featured Holes: All day (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App)

U.S. Open 2023 Round 1 tee times (ET)

Tee No. 1

9:45 a.m. – Omar Morales (a), Deon Germishuys, Jacob Solomon

9:56 a.m. – Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa, Michael Brennan (a)

10:07 a.m. – Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal

10:18 a.m. – Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan

10:29 a.m. – Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon

10:40 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

10:51 a.m. – Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston

11:02 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners

11:13 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

11:24 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin

11:35 a.m. – Matthew McClean (a), Seamus Power, Ryan Fox

11:46 a.m. – Mac Meissner, Barclay Brown (a), Gunn Charoenkul

11:57 a.m. – Alexander Yang (a), Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda

3:15 p.m. – Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, Charley Hoffman

3:26 p.m. – Simon Forsström, Carlos Ortiz, Maxwell Moldovan (a)

3:37 p.m. – Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Adam Schenk

3:48 p.m. – Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey

3:59 p.m. – Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Joaquin Niemann

4:10 p.m. – Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat

4:21 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley

4:32 p.m. – Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick

4:43 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman

4:54 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy

5:05 p.m. – Sebastián Muñoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery

5:16 p.m. – Olin Browne Jr., David Puig, Karl Vilips (a)

5:27 p.m. – Corey Pereira, Isaac Simmons (a), J.J. Grey

Tee No. 10

9:45 a.m. – Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, Hank Lebioda

9:56 a.m. – Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, Wenyi Ding (a)

10:07 a.m. – Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays (a), Lucas Herbert

10:18 a.m. – Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour

10:29 a.m. – Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, Gordon Sargent (a)

10:40 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton

10:51 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka

11:02 a.m. – Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

11:13 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim

11:24 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

11:35 a.m. – Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink, Michael Thorbjornsen (a)

11:46 a.m. – David Horsey, Brendan Valdez (a), Paul Barjon

11:57 a.m. – Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, Bastien Amat (a)

3:15 p.m. – Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, Paul Haley II

3:26 p.m. – Nick Dunlap (a), Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens

3:37 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter (a), Romain Langasque

3:48 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer

3:59 p.m. – Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley

4:10 p.m. – Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a)

4:21 p.m. – Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young

4:32 p.m. – Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell

4:43 p.m. – Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

4:54 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh

5:05 p.m. – Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Carr (a)

5:16 p.m. – Patrick Cover, David Nyfjall (a), Frankie Capan III

5:27 p.m. – Austen Truslow, Christian Cavaliere (a), Alex Schaake

U.S. Open 2023 Round 2 tee times (ET)

Tee No. 1

9:56 a.m. – Nick Dunlap (a), Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens

10:07 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter (a), Romain Langasque

10:18 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer

10:29 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley

10:40 a.m. – Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a)

10:51 a.m. – Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young

11:02 a.m. – Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell

11:13 a.m. – Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

11:24 a.m. – Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh

11:35 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Carr (a)

11:46 a.m. – Patrick Cover, David Nyfjall (a), Frankie Capan III

11:57 a.m. – Austen Truslow, Christian Cavaliere (a), Alex Schaake

3:15 p.m. – Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, Hank Lebioda

3:26 p.m. – Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, Wenyi Ding (a)

3:37 p.m. – Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays (a), Lucas Herbert

3:48 p.m. – Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour

3:59 p.m. – Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, Gordon Sargent (a)

4:10 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton

4:21 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka

4:32 p.m. – Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

4:43 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim

4:54 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

5:05 p.m. – Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink, Michael Thorbjornsen (a)

5:16 p.m. – David Horsey, Brendan Valdez (a), Paul Barjon

5:27 p.m. – Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, Bastien Amat (a)

Tee No. 10

9:56 a.m. – Simon Forsström, Carlos Ortiz, Maxwell Moldovan (a)

10:07 a.m. – Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Adam Schenk

10:18 a.m. – Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey

10:29 a.m. – Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Joaquin Niemann

10:40 a.m. – Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat

10:51 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley

11:02 a.m. – Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick

11:13 a.m. – Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman

11:24 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy

11:35 a.m. – Sebastián Muñoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery

11:46 a.m. – Olin Browne Jr., David Puig, Karl Vilips (a)

11:57 a.m. – Corey Pereira, Isaac Simmons (a), J.J. Grey

3:15 p.m. – Omar Morales (a), Deon Germishuys, Jacob Solomon

3:26 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa, Michael Brennan (a)

3:37 p.m. – Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal

3:48 p.m. – Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan

3:59 p.m. – Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon

4:10 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

4:21 p.m. – Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston

4:32 p.m. – Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners

4:43 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

4:54 p.m. – Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin

5:05 p.m. – Matthew McClean (a), Seamus Power, Ryan Fox

5:16 p.m. – Mac Meissner, Barclay Brown (a), Gunn Charoenkul

5:27 p.m. – Alexander Yang (a), Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda

