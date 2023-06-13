Sports
2023 U.S. Open: How To Watch, TV Schedule, Streaming Schedule & Tee Times
(CTN NEWS) – This week at the Los Angeles Country Club is the start of the 2023 U.S. Open.
Here is our comprehensive 2023 U.S. Open viewer’s guide for the whole competition, complete with streaming and TV schedules, round 1 and round 2 tee times, and more.
U.S. Open 2023
No matter how the future turns out, golf fans will get to watch this week’s action as the best players in the world compete for U.S. Open glory by taking on the game’s most difficult test, according to recent news of a potential PGA Tour/DP World Tour/PIF merger.
The U.S. Open returned to a course with a colourful history in the competition last year, but not this year. The 2023 U.S. Open will mark LACC’s first-ever major competition.
However, you’ll recognise the key characters. The competition to be crowned the top player in the sport is still going on between World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and World No. 2 Jon Rahm.
To attempt a rare repeat, the current champion Matt Fitzpatrick is back. At this year’s U.S. Open, Brooks Koepka, who won the most recent major at the PGA last month, will attempt to add a third victory.
Additionally, Rory McIlroy will try to snap his protracted major skid.
There are many options for fans who want to follow the action from home.
The television broadcasts will be handled by NBC and USA, while Peacock will provide extensive streaming options, including early access to the first, second, and championship rounds as well as the brand-new “U.S. Open All Access” programme during all four days of the competition.
Below you can find detailed information about viewing the 2023 U.S. Open on TV or streaming it online.
U.S. Open 2023 TV schedule (ET)
NBC and USA will broadcast the 2023 U.S. Open on television.
The early rounds will be covered by USA on Thursday and Friday. The first two rounds will be broadcast live in prime time on NBC, and the third and final rounds will only be broadcast on television.
The whole U.S. Open TV schedule for the week is as follows:
Thursday, June 15: 1-8 p.m. (USA); 8-11 p.m. (NBC)
Friday, June 16: 1-8 p.m. (USA); 8-11 p.m. (NBC)
Saturday, June 17: 1-11 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday, June 18: 1-10 p.m. (NBC)
U.S. Open 2023 streaming schedule (ET)
The 2023 U.S. Open will mostly be streamed on Peacock, with early access to the first, second, and championship rounds as well as the brand-new “U.S. Open All Access” streaming service on all four days of the competition.
NBCSports.com, USOpen.com, the NBC Sports App, and the USGA App all offer additional streaming possibilities.
SIGN UP FOR PEACOCK PREMIUM TO WATCH EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE OF THE 2023 U.S. OPEN
The whole U.S. Open streaming schedule is provided below:
THURSDAY, JUNE 15
Round 1 Peacock Coverage: 9:40 a.m.-1 p.m. (Peacock)
Round 1 USA Telecast: 1-8 p.m. (Peacock, USOpen.com, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App)
U.S. Open All Access: 3-8 p.m. (Peacock)
Round 1 NBC Telecast: 8-11 p.m. (Peacock, USOpen.com, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App)
Featured Groups and Featured Holes: All day (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App)
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
Round 2 Peacock Coverage: 9:40 a.m.-1 p.m. (Peacock)
Round 2 USA Telecast: 1-8 p.m. (Peacock, USOpen.com, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App)
U.S. Open All Access: 3-8 p.m. (Peacock)
Round 2 NBC Telecast: 8-11 p.m. (Peacock, USOpen.com, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App)
Featured Groups and Featured Holes: All day (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App)
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
Round 3 NBC Telecast: 1-11 p.m. (Peacock, USOpen.com, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App)
U.S. Open All Access: 3-8 p.m. (Peacock)
Featured Groups and Featured Holes: All day (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App)
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
Round 4 Peacock Coverage: 12-1 p.m. (Peacock)
Round 4 NBC Telecast: 1-10 p.m. (Peacock, USOpen.com, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App)
U.S. Open All Access: 2-7 p.m. (Peacock)
Featured Groups and Featured Holes: All day (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App)
U.S. Open 2023 Round 1 tee times (ET)
Tee No. 1
9:45 a.m. – Omar Morales (a), Deon Germishuys, Jacob Solomon
9:56 a.m. – Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa, Michael Brennan (a)
10:07 a.m. – Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal
10:18 a.m. – Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan
10:29 a.m. – Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon
10:40 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
10:51 a.m. – Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston
11:02 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners
11:13 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler
11:24 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin
11:35 a.m. – Matthew McClean (a), Seamus Power, Ryan Fox
11:46 a.m. – Mac Meissner, Barclay Brown (a), Gunn Charoenkul
11:57 a.m. – Alexander Yang (a), Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda
3:15 p.m. – Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, Charley Hoffman
3:26 p.m. – Simon Forsström, Carlos Ortiz, Maxwell Moldovan (a)
3:37 p.m. – Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Adam Schenk
3:48 p.m. – Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey
3:59 p.m. – Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Joaquin Niemann
4:10 p.m. – Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat
4:21 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley
4:32 p.m. – Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick
4:43 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman
4:54 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy
5:05 p.m. – Sebastián Muñoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery
5:16 p.m. – Olin Browne Jr., David Puig, Karl Vilips (a)
5:27 p.m. – Corey Pereira, Isaac Simmons (a), J.J. Grey
Tee No. 10
9:45 a.m. – Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, Hank Lebioda
9:56 a.m. – Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, Wenyi Ding (a)
10:07 a.m. – Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays (a), Lucas Herbert
10:18 a.m. – Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour
10:29 a.m. – Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, Gordon Sargent (a)
10:40 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton
10:51 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka
11:02 a.m. – Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day
11:13 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim
11:24 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm
11:35 a.m. – Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink, Michael Thorbjornsen (a)
11:46 a.m. – David Horsey, Brendan Valdez (a), Paul Barjon
11:57 a.m. – Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, Bastien Amat (a)
3:15 p.m. – Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, Paul Haley II
3:26 p.m. – Nick Dunlap (a), Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens
3:37 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter (a), Romain Langasque
3:48 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer
3:59 p.m. – Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley
4:10 p.m. – Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a)
4:21 p.m. – Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young
4:32 p.m. – Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell
4:43 p.m. – Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay
4:54 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh
5:05 p.m. – Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Carr (a)
5:16 p.m. – Patrick Cover, David Nyfjall (a), Frankie Capan III
5:27 p.m. – Austen Truslow, Christian Cavaliere (a), Alex Schaake
RELATED CTN NEWS:
The Significance Of Juneteenth: Commemorating Freedom And Equality
UFC 290 Official PPV Lineup Revealed: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodríguez
UEFA Champions League Final Betting Tips: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan