India Tour Of West Indies 2023 Schedule, Fixtures, Squads And Match Time Table

India Tour Of West Indies 2023: After losing to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final on Sunday, the Indian cricket team will have a vacation for nearly a month before beginning a month-long trip of the West Indies for Tests, ODIs, and T20I matches.

The schedule for India’s trip of the Caribbean, which will include two Test matches, three ODIs, and five T20Is, was formally released by Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday. The tour is scheduled to take place from July 12 to August 13.

India’s most recent all-format tour to the West Indies took place in 2019, with India winning every format. They travelled last year with only white balls and won both of those series as well.

Two Test matches between India and the West Indies will serve as the opening match of the 2023–2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

The first Test will be contested at Windsor Park in Dominica from July 12–16, and the second Test will take place at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad from July 20–24. The 100th Test between India and the West Indies will be played during the second Test.

“We are excited to confirm the itinerary and locations for India’s much awaited visit.

The 100th Test at Queen’s Park Oval, which promises to be a magnificent occasion as we celebrate this historic event between these two proud cricketing nations, will be one of the highlights, according to Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI.

The three-game ODI Series comes after the test series, with the first two games taking place at Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 27 and 29.

It will be the first ODI featuring West Indies at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad when the third one-day international is played there on August 1.

On August 3, the T20I series will begin at Brian Lara Cricket Academy. On August 6 and 8, the second and third T20Is will take place at Guyana National Stadium.

The fourth and fifth T20Is, which will be played at Broward County Cricket Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, USA, on August 12 and 13, will conclude the series.

“We also anticipate hosting India in the white-ball matches and attracting fans from the area and the United States to the games. For cricket fans, it would be 18 days of fun to relish and savour, said Grave.

India tour of West Indies 2023 Schedule / Fixtures and Match Time Table

