Connect with us

Sports News News Asia

India Tour Of West Indies 2023 Schedule, Fixtures, Squads And Match Time Table
Advertisement

Sports News

2023 U.S. Open: How To Watch, TV Schedule, Streaming Schedule & Tee Times

Sports

UFC 290 Official PPV Lineup Revealed: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodríguez

Sports

Novak Djokovic Wins French Open Earning 23rd Grand Slam Title

Sports

Djokovic on Course for Calendar Grand Slam

Sports

Manchester City Win the Champions League Title, Beating Inter Milan 1-0 in tense Istanbul Final

Sports

Kevin De Bruyne Could Miss Season Start With Hamstring Injury

Sports

Charles Oliveira Defeats Beneil Dariush in First Round at UFC 289

Sports

When Does The Belmont Stakes 2023 Take Place On Saturday?

Sports

Toyota Leads Ferrari, Cadillac Shunts Early In Hour 1 Of The 24 Hours Of Le Mans

Sports

Miami Heat On Verge Of Losing NBA Finals As Nuggets Win Game 4

Sports

UEFA Champions League Final Betting Tips: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan

Sports

'Champions League Obsession' Can Propel Manchester City To Victory, Guardiola Claims

Sports

The Rise of Sports Betting: An Exciting and Growing Industry

Sports

Dalvin Cook, Vikings Running Back, Has Been Released

Sports

Miami Heat Too Small And Weak To Beat Denver Nuggets In NBA Finals

Sports

Details On Madden 24 Pre-Orders: Deluxe And Standard

Sports

Stream Football Anywhere with Goal Daddy – Live Football Access

Sports

LIV Golf, Backed By Saudi Arabia, Agrees To Merge With The PGA Tour

Sports

Kyrie Irving Tried To Recruit LeBron James For Reunion: Report

Sports

India Tour Of West Indies 2023 Schedule, Fixtures, Squads And Match Time Table

Published

4 seconds ago

on

India Tour

India Tour Of West Indies 2023: After losing to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final on Sunday, the Indian cricket team will have a vacation for nearly a month before beginning a month-long trip of the West Indies for Tests, ODIs, and T20I matches.

The schedule for India’s trip of the Caribbean, which will include two Test matches, three ODIs, and five T20Is, was formally released by Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday. The tour is scheduled to take place from July 12 to August 13.

India’s most recent all-format tour to the West Indies took place in 2019, with India winning every format. They travelled last year with only white balls and won both of those series as well.

Two Test matches between India and the West Indies will serve as the opening match of the 2023–2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

The first Test will be contested at Windsor Park in Dominica from July 12–16, and the second Test will take place at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad from July 20–24. The 100th Test between India and the West Indies will be played during the second Test.

“We are excited to confirm the itinerary and locations for India’s much awaited visit.

The 100th Test at Queen’s Park Oval, which promises to be a magnificent occasion as we celebrate this historic event between these two proud cricketing nations, will be one of the highlights, according to Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI.

The three-game ODI Series comes after the test series, with the first two games taking place at Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 27 and 29.

It will be the first ODI featuring West Indies at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad when the third one-day international is played there on August 1.

On August 3, the T20I series will begin at Brian Lara Cricket Academy. On August 6 and 8, the second and third T20Is will take place at Guyana National Stadium.

The fourth and fifth T20Is, which will be played at Broward County Cricket Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, USA, on August 12 and 13, will conclude the series.

“We also anticipate hosting India in the white-ball matches and attracting fans from the area and the United States to the games. For cricket fans, it would be 18 days of fun to relish and savour, said Grave.

India tour of West Indies 2023 Schedule / Fixtures and Match Time Table

India tour of West Indies 2023 Schedule / Fixtures and Match Time Table
Date and Time Match Details
Jul 12, WedJul 16, Sun

02:00 PM GMT | 10:00 AM LOCAL
 West Indies vs India, 1st Test
https://www.indiacricketschedule.com/2023/06/wi-vs-ind-1st-test-2023-timings-squad.htmlWindsor Park, Roseau, Dominica
Dominica
Check the Schedule, Match Timings and Venue, West Indies vs India, 1st Test at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, India tour of West Indies, 2023.
Jul 20, ThuJul 24, Mon

02:00 PM GMT | 10:00 AM LOCAL
 West Indies vs India, 2nd Test
https://www.indiacricketschedule.com/2023/06/wi-vs-ind-2nd-test-2023-timings-squad.htmlQueen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
Trinidad
Check the Schedule, Match Timings and Venue, West Indies vs India, 2nd Test at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, India tour of West Indies, 2023.
Jul 27, ThuJul 27, Thu

01:30 PM GMT | 09:30 AM LOCAL
 West Indies vs India, 1st ODI
https://www.indiacricketschedule.com/2023/06/wi-vs-ind-1st-odi-2023-timings-squad.htmlKensington Oval, BridCheckown, Barbados
Barbados
Check the Schedule, Match Timings and Venue, West Indies vs India, 1st ODI at Kensington Oval, BridCheckown, Barbados, India tour of West Indies, 2023.
Jul 29, SatJul 29, Sat

01:30 PM GMT | 09:30 AM LOCAL
 West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI
https://www.indiacricketschedule.com/2023/06/wi-vs-ind-2nd-odi-2023-timings-squad.htmlKensington Oval, BridCheckown, Barbados
Barbados
Check the Schedule, Match Timings and Venue, West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI at Kensington Oval, BridCheckown, Barbados, India tour of West Indies, 2023.
Aug 01, TueAug 01, Tue

01:30 PM GMT | 09:30 AM LOCAL
 West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI
https://www.indiacricketschedule.com/2023/06/wi-vs-ind-3rd-odi-2023-timings-squad.htmlQueen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
Trinidad
Check the Schedule, Match Timings and Venue, West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, India tour of West Indies, 2023.
Aug 04, FriAug 04, Fri

02:00 PM GMT | 10:00 AM LOCAL
 West Indies vs India, 1st T20I
https://www.indiacricketschedule.com/2023/06/wi-vs-ind-1st-t20i-2023-timings-squad.htmlQueen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
Trinidad
Check the Schedule, Match Timings and Venue, West Indies vs India, 1st T20I at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, India tour of West Indies, 2023.
Aug 06, SunAug 06, Sun

02:00 PM GMT | 10:00 AM LOCAL
 West Indies vs India, 2nd T20I
https://www.indiacricketschedule.com/2023/06/wi-vs-ind-2nd-t20i-2023-timings-squad.htmlProvidence Stadium, Guyana
Guyana
Check the Schedule, Match Timings and Venue, West Indies vs India, 2nd T20I at Providence Stadium, Guyana, India tour of West Indies, 2023.
Aug 08, TueAug 08, Tue

02:00 PM GMT | 10:00 AM LOCAL
 West Indies vs India, 3rd T20I
https://www.indiacricketschedule.com/2023/06/wi-vs-ind-3rd-t20i-2023-timings-squad.htmlProvidence Stadium, Guyana
Guyana
Check the Schedule, Match Timings and Venue, West Indies vs India, 3rd T20I at Providence Stadium, Guyana, India tour of West Indies, 2023.
Aug 12, SatAug 12, Sat

02:00 PM GMT | 10:00 AM LOCAL
 West Indies vs India, 4th T20I
https://www.indiacricketschedule.com/2023/06/wi-vs-ind-4th-t20i-2023-timings-squad.htmlCentral Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida
Florida
Check the Schedule, Match Timings and Venue, West Indies vs India, 4th T20I at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, India tour of West Indies, 2023.
Aug 13, SunAug 13, Sun

02:00 PM GMT | 10:00 AM LOCAL
 West Indies vs India, 5th T20I
https://www.indiacricketschedule.com/2023/06/wi-vs-ind-5th-t20i-2023-timings-squad.htmlCentral Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida
Florida
Check the Schedule, Match Timings and Venue, West Indies vs India, 5th T20I at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, India tour of West Indies, 2023.

Squads for India tour of West Indies 2023

Squads for India tour of West Indies 2023

West Indies

India
not announced not announced

RELATED CTN NEWS:

The Rise Of India’s Outbound Tourism: Exploring New Horizons

Trade Setup For Tuesday [June 13]: Top 15 Things To Know Before The Opening Bell

2023 U.S. Open: How To Watch, TV Schedule, Streaming Schedule & Tee Times
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs