The Next Generation: iPhone 15 Pro Max Rumored Specs, Design, Pricing, and More

(CTN NEWS) – Apple’s upcoming event is getting more and more attention as WWDC 2023 recedes into the background.

The Cupertino-based technology behemoth is anticipated to introduce the iPhone 15 during its Fall presentation.

Despite the debut being less than 3 months away, there have been numerous leaks and rumours concerning Apple’s upcoming flagship iPhone series.

Apple is reportedly intending to make considerable improvements to the iPhone 15 series, notably to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, according to reports on everything from its design and camera to its technology.

Here is the information we presently know about the impending iPhone 15 Pro Max despite the many conflicting rumours that have been circulating.



Unmatched Performance and Cutting-Edge Features

The curved design of the iPhone 15 Pro Max has been suggested by a number of tipsters, and it can be seen on the mockups of the device that have leaked. In addition, curved bezels might be added, claims ShrimpApplePro.

The viewing area will stay flat, but the side bezels will be much thinner and kept within the curve region to offer the display a more bezel-less feel, similar to the Ultra’s display.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max may also have the smallest smartphone bezels, measuring just 1.55mm, according to 9to5Mac.

The addition of the USB Type-C port, which will replace Apple’s prop

ietary lightning port in compliance with EU standards, is one of the largest changes to the iPhone in recent years.

A rumour claims that Apple may restrict the charging rates of cables and chargers from unofficial manufacturers, enabling only MFi-certified accessories to benefit from full charging rates.

Additionally, haptic volume buttons and a mute button are anticipated for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and similar features have been depicted in mockups of the device.

Another leak suggests the existence of a new action button that resembles the one on the Apple Watch Ultra.

Unveiling the Rumored Specs

Along with the iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is anticipated to contain the brand-new A17 Bionic chipset, which may be built using the cutting-edge 3nm process technology.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the A17 Bionic will only be available in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Also anticipated is an increase in RAM to 8GB.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max’s leaked benchmark results demonstrate how much faster it may be than both the top Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro Max scored 3019 on the single-core test, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra scored 2523 and 2000, respectively.

In addition, a MacRumors rumour that has the support of analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will include Wi-Fi 6E.

Camera Innovation

According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is anticipated to include the same 48MP Sony IMX803 sensor as its predecessor. On the other hand, a new periscope lens is purportedly added.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max’s periscope camera may offer roughly twice the optical zoom of the existing iPhones, according to a MacRumors report.

A few weeks ago, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max had been produced by the company Largan.

According to recent reports from MacRumors, this new periscope camera, which would be integrated within the telephoto lens, might deliver 5X–6X optical magnification, which is nearly twice as much as the 3X zoom provided by the iPhone 14 Pro Max at the now.

According to sources, it is a unique function that will only be available on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Pricing and Availability

Although there hasn’t been a significant price leak for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, there are rumours that Apple may increase the price of the iPhone 15 Pro models to close the price gap with the iPhone 15 Plus.

Apple may add up to $200 to the cost of its flagship model.

Forbes claims that “LeaksApplePro states that the iPhone 15 Ultra will have a starting price as high as $1299 — a $200 increase over the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the biggest single generational jump in iPhone history.”

According to a report on a Chinese platform, Apple might raise the price by $100, but just in the US, to make it comparable to other markets.

According to this speculation, the pricing of the iPhone 15 Pro Max will start at $1299 and might go as high as $1799 for the 1TB model.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Meta Twitter Rival App Interface Leaked Online – Here’s How It Looks Like

WhatsApp Working On Redesigned Floating Action Buttons: How They Works?

Apple Vision Pro: How Apple Could Bring Down The Cost Of Vision Pro?