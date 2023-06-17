Michael Jordan Set to Sell Majority Stake in Charlotte Hornets for $3 Billion

(CTN News) – Basketball legend Michael Jordan has decided to sell a significant portion of his stake in the Charlotte Hornets, an NBA team he has managed for the past 13 years.

The deal, currently being finalized with a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall for $3 billion, marks the end of Jordan’s era as the team’s principal owner.

This article explores the implications of Jordan’s sale on NBA ownership and the increasing trend of high-value sports team transactions. Additionally, it examines the absence of a Black majority team owner in the NBA and highlights the league’s immense financial growth.

