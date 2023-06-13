Meta Twitter Rival App Interface Leaked Online – Here How It Looks Like

(CTN NEWS) – Meta is renowned for stealing features from other social media apps and implementing them throughout its social media platforms.

It doesn’t matter if it’s Reels inspired by TikTok, Stories inspired by Snapchat, or Communities inspired by Discord—Meta’s most popular apps, like Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, have it all.

The organisation run by Mark Zuckerberg seems to have ambitious plans to challenge Twitter this time.

For years, there have been rumours that Meta is developing a Twitter competitor. Despite the fact that the company’s name is still unknown, a recent report indicated that it may be more similar to Twitter’s competition.

As soon as the news broke, Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO of Twitter, said, “Game On.”

During a company-wide meeting last week, senior Meta officials gave staff a sneak peek of their impending Twitter competitor.

According to the preview provided to The Verge, this would be a separate app from Meta with functionality and a user interface similar to Twitter. The codename for the platform is “Project 92.”

Interface Leaked Online

According to the screenshot, Meta will allow users to sign in using their Facebook or Instagram IDs, sparing them the trouble of registering new IDs.

Users can respond to a prompt in the manner of Twitter and invite others to like, comment, and re-share their responses with or without additional commentary (essentially, to retweet).

The screenshot also implies that users would be able to build threads, which are collections of posts that are made one after the other.

The report also notes that Instagram’s account structure would be used by the Twitter-inspired Meta app to populate a user’s data.

Chris Cox, the chief product officer of Meta, is believed to have stated during the conference that the company was already in contact with well-known figures like Oprah and the Dalai Lama to join the platform in order to encourage people to download the “Project 92” app.

Cox continued, “We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe they can trust, and that they can rely upon for distribution.”

Elon Musk Reacts To The App

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, is in the spotlight for his “hardcore” approach to running the micro-social media network, thus it appears that his comments are a subtle jab at Musk.

As Musk continues to swiftly overhaul his team and working culture, driving several senior executives to go, many analysts have openly raised their concerns about hate speech on Twitter.

Additionally, it is said that Twitter has resisted paying its monthly fees for Google Cloud. Without a reliable cloud service managing the information flow on the platform, Twitter may be subject to security and privacy risks.

However, Meta platforms also have a mixed reputation in terms of issues relating to safety and privacy.

The Wall Street Journal published a report last week claiming that Instagram’s algorithms promoted the sale of illegal “child-sex material” on the website.

The company has strong guidelines regarding CSAM (child sexual abuse material), Meta retorted.

Even if the corporation claims to have put all the rules and safeguards in place, it won’t be shocking if new pages start appearing every day that share this type of stuff.

When introducing its Twitter competitor, Project 92, Meta would highlight comparable measures. If the Twitter-like app provides end-to-end encryption security for direct messages, it will be interesting to watch.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

WhatsApp Working On Redesigned Floating Action Buttons: How They Works?

Apple Vision Pro: How Apple Could Bring Down The Cost Of Vision Pro?

How To Get Free Phone Service: Exploring Your Options