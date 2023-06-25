Thailand Ranked #1 in ASEAN For Sustainable Development By the United Nations in 2023

(CTN News) – The current economic, social, and environmental development that has taken place in Thailand is reflected in the Sustainable Development Report for 2023 that the United Nations released.

According to a statement transmitted by Trisulee Trisoranakul, the Deputy Government Spokesperson, it is being claimed that Prayut Chan-o-cha, the Prime Minister of Thailand and the Minister of Defence, is happy.

Compared to the previous year, Thailand is currently ranked 43rd out of 166 countries, moving up one spot from its previous position of 44th.

Sustainable Development Report, Thailand Ranked #1

According to the Sustainable Development Report, Thailand has maintained its position as the country with the most advanced sustainable development practices within the ASEAN region for the fifth year.

This positive turn of events, reflected by a score of 74.7 on the SDG Index 2023, highlights the government’s efforts to create sustainable progress.

Affirming the nation’s strategic goals and developmental plans at all levels, such as the 12th and 13th National Economic and Social Development plans, is considered to have been achieved due to the accomplishments. Trisulee said…

“Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and the administration prioritize achieving sustainable development in terms of the country’s economy, society, and overall standard of living.

When these were included in the national strategy and the various levels of the country’s development plans, each of these was given additional clarity.

According to the most recent United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Index ranking, Thailand’s development path is well acknowledged internationally.

Trisulee continued by saying that the United Nations has published a report on sustainable development yearly since 2016.

The study aims to assess how far each of the 193 countries that are members of the United Nations has come towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Every year, the progress toward all 17 Sustainable Development Goals is evaluated and collected into one SDG Index for each country.

The index takes into account 17 Sustainable Development Goals, including the elimination of extreme poverty and hunger, the promotion of good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry innovation and infrastructure, reduced inequality, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land, peace, justice, and the establishment of strong institutions, as well as partnerships.

