Connect with us

ASEAN

Thailand Ranked #1 in ASEAN For Sustainable Development By the United Nations in 2023
Advertisement

ASEAN

Thailand's Caretaker Government Slammed for Engaging With Myanmar Junta

ASEAN

Canada to Become ASEAN Strategic Dialogue Partner

ASEAN

Thailand's Handover of 3 Myanmar Anti-Junta Fighters Condemned by Asean

News ASEAN News Asia

Cambodia Chooses Solar Energy Over Damming the Mekong River

ASEAN

Asean Countries Push Back Against Weaponized US Dollar

ASEAN

What is the Capital of Thailand? - Thailand's Population and History

News ASEAN News Asia

Asean Leaders Warn Myanmar Make Peace of Face Expulsion

ASEAN

Thailand Chosen to Build a Post Covdi-19 Asean Pandemic Center

ASEAN News

ASEAN Delays US Request for “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership”

ASEAN News World News

Biden Blows-Off Asean Leaders With Token $150Million Gesture

ASEAN

US President Biden Slammed for Snubbing Asean Leaders

ASEAN News World News

Asean Counties Condemn Military Hostilities' in Ukraine

News ASEAN

ASEAN Special Envoy Refused Access to Aung San Suu Kyi

ASEAN

Flight Ban to Be Lifted for Sandbox Travellers Starting Next Month

ASEAN

Asean Countries Finally Appoint Special Envoy to Myanmar

ASEAN

Myanmar's Junta Leader Gen Min Scoffs at ASEAN's Consensus

Thailand Politics ASEAN

Thailand's Ruling Generals Show Little Sign of Helping Myanmar's People

News Asia ASEAN

Asean's Statement is a Slap on the Face of the People of Myanmar

ASEAN News Asia

ASEAN Faces Criticism for Inviting Myanmar's Coup Leader to Summit

ASEAN

Thailand Ranked #1 in ASEAN For Sustainable Development By the United Nations in 2023

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Thailand Ranked #1 in ASEAN For Sustainable Development By the United Nations in 2023

(CTN News) –  The current economic, social, and environmental development that has taken place in Thailand is reflected in the Sustainable Development Report for 2023 that the United Nations released.

According to a statement transmitted by Trisulee Trisoranakul, the Deputy Government Spokesperson, it is being claimed that Prayut Chan-o-cha, the Prime Minister of Thailand and the Minister of Defence, is happy.

Compared to the previous year, Thailand is currently ranked 43rd out of 166 countries, moving up one spot from its previous position of 44th.

Sustainable Development Report, Thailand Ranked #1

Thailand Ranked #1 in ASEAN For Sustainable Development By the United Nations in 2023

According to the Sustainable Development Report, Thailand has maintained its position as the country with the most advanced sustainable development practices within the ASEAN region for the fifth year.

This positive turn of events, reflected by a score of 74.7 on the SDG Index 2023, highlights the government’s efforts to create sustainable progress.

Affirming the nation’s strategic goals and developmental plans at all levels, such as the 12th and 13th National Economic and Social Development plans, is considered to have been achieved due to the accomplishments. Trisulee said…

“Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and the administration prioritize achieving sustainable development in terms of the country’s economy, society, and overall standard of living.

When these were included in the national strategy and the various levels of the country’s development plans, each of these was given additional clarity.

According to the most recent United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Index ranking, Thailand’s development path is well acknowledged internationally.

Trisulee continued by saying that the United Nations has published a report on sustainable development yearly since 2016.

The study aims to assess how far each of the 193 countries that are members of the United Nations has come towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Every year, the progress toward all 17 Sustainable Development Goals is evaluated and collected into one SDG Index for each country.

The index takes into account 17 Sustainable Development Goals, including the elimination of extreme poverty and hunger, the promotion of good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry innovation and infrastructure, reduced inequality, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land, peace, justice, and the establishment of strong institutions, as well as partnerships.

Related CTN News:

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #486 Daily Song For June 25, 2023

Guinness World Record: Spanish Man Smashes 100-Metre Sprint Record Wearing High Heels

Gemovac-OM: India Launches First mRNA Vaccine for Omicron Variant
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs