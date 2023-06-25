5 Places to Go After Dinner in Phuket

(CTN News) – You’re in Phuket, the sun has set, and everyone’s stomachs are completely stuffed. Where do we go from here? Even though this picture-perfect island offers a profusion of things to do after dinner, we’ve narrowed it down to the places in Phuket most likely to make you feel like smiling and laughing.

1. Dance the night away in the best nightclubs

Do you want some heart-pounding party action? Visit Patong, where the colorful atmosphere and throbbing beats will keep you dancing all night. Boredom won’t be on the horizon, with several clubs exhibiting internationally famous DJ sets and unique experiences.

Illuzion, a prominent place for dynamic nighttime entertainment, is one such hotspot. Prepare to dance the night away to an eclectic mix of music, with frequent performances from worldwide giants like Steve Aoki and Sven Väth. Be captivated by Russian professionals who brilliantly choreograph jaw-dropping aerial acts and breathtaking theatrical shows! Furthermore, with eight bar counters serving a wide range of drinks, the safe, well-managed and pleasant experience at Illuzion will certainly be a highlight of your Phuket vacation.

Add the refurbished White Room to your bucket list if you want an upscale party scene. This illustrious location, a classy nightclub with new modern décor, serves top-quality music via state-of-the-art consoles. Though alcohol costs are slightly higher than at other locations on the island, the compelling atmosphere and one-of-a-kind experience make it worthwhile. With free admission and a capacity of 600 people, your night at the White Room will undoubtedly be both sophisticated and vibrant.

2. Stroll around Soi Bangla

Do you like to be in a dynamic atmosphere without going all out? Why not take a stroll down Soi Bangla first? Soi Bangla, popularly known as Bangla Road, transforms into a throbbing entertainment center after dusk and is the highlight of every Phuket nightlife adventure. A walk along this effervescent stretch, which is closed to automobiles in the evenings, is a treat in and of itself. International nightclubs, beer bars, go-go bars, street entertainment, live music, and much more can be found here. With its ever-changing assortment of events, Bangla Road offers infinite enjoyable opportunities.

An electric mood is created by audacious music that combines and thumps. Feast on the offerings at a wide range of locations, from dirt-cheap beer bars to expensive restaurants—all in the center of Bangla Road. The right alley has many go-go clubs, discos, taverns, and eye-catching boutiques, making it a hotspot for midnight entertainment.

Along the way, you’ll see pamphlet salespeople, street vendors, and amazing entertainers who will entertain you with samba dancing, fire-spitting, hip-hop, and magical acts. Looking for a lighter form of entertainment? Check out the gaming lounges where you can unwind and play classic games like Connect Four.

3. Watch Muay Thai (Thai Boxing)

Do you want an adrenaline-pumping Thai experience? Experiment with something other than usual events, parties, and nightclubs by immersing yourself in the electrifying world of Muay Thai. This high-contact activity, known as Thai kickboxing, captivates sports fans and curious tourists.

Patong is a fantastic starting point for this cultural study. This area’s two famous venues ensure that you have plenty of opportunities to experience this outstanding aspect of Thai nightlife. The first location is Patong Boxing Stadium Sai Namyen, which hosts boxing matches on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The second is Bangla Boxing Stadium, located below Jungceylon and hosts fights on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday nights.

Don’t miss the Ram-Muay, the exhilarating sport’s ceremonial highlight, which shows customs that precede the action-packed bouts.

4. Have fun at a beach club

Still, wondering where to go in Phuket after dinner? The island’s beach clubs have recently emerged as the ultimate hot trend, delivering an unforgettable post-dinner experience (you may even have delicious meals at these places!). These clubs are conveniently placed near the beach and set in lovely surroundings, ensuring your night out is a great trip.

Begin your evening with a gorgeous sunset at one of these fashionable, modern restaurants and pubs, and your night will be transformed into an unforgettable experience. The Café del Mar on Kamala Beach is ideal for watching breathtaking sunsets. This beach club, with its great meals and breathtaking views, allows you to enjoy the changing colors of the sky as day fades to night.

Another terrific post-dinner choice is Patong Beach’s KUDO Beach Club, which has a picture-perfect beachfront location, great music, and delicious food. You can also enjoy refreshing beverages, gourmet appetizers, and mouthwatering tapas while listening to the relaxing sound of breaking waves.

5. Chill out in a live music venue

If you’re a music fan looking for a great place to view live shows and enjoy a lively atmosphere, Phuket has plenty of options.

Rockin’ Angels Blues Café in Phuket Town is a must-see for blues fans, with its American-influenced décor and vibe. Music posters, old albums, gloomy lighting, and fluorescent beer signs cover the red brick walls. As a result, it’s a great location for live blues concerts. While smoking is prohibited inside the bar, tables on the pavement outside allow you to watch the fantastic bands playing.

Don’t miss Redhot Club, one of Phuket’s oldest live music bars, if you enjoy classic classics and exceptional regional performers. It’s the ideal place to chill, enjoy moderately priced meals, and soak up the lively atmosphere, with wide-screen TVs displaying sports and a pool table. Furthermore, musicians are happy to take requests throughout the evening, ensuring everyone has a great time.

The Hard Rock Cafe Phuket combines fantastic music, Tex-Mex cuisine, and a Rock n’ Roll memorabilia collection. Live bands entertain audiences with classic rock, hard rock, heavy metal anthems, and techno and house music breaks on the two-story bar and restaurant.

If you prefer a rooftop experience, The Column in Phuket Town offers breathtaking views of the city skyline and surrounding mountains. This bar and restaurant is perfect for a romantic date or a night out with friends. It also offers creative drinks and a selection of wines to complement your evening.

With so many fascinating live music venues in Phuket, you’re sure to find the right after-dinner spot that suits your preferences and assures a fantastic night of entertainment.

Related CTN News:

Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #736 For June 25, 2023