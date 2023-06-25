Skytrax Ranks the World’s Finest Airlines for 2023

(CTN News) – Singapore Airlines has been flying high for decades in the soft-leathered, leg-outstretched realm of the ultimate top-tier aviation elite. It has now been crowned best airline in the renowned Skytrax World Airline Awards 2023 for the fifth time in the awards’ 23-year history.

The news was made during a banquet on June 20 at the Paris Air Show’s Air and Space Museum, only weeks after the Singapore flag carrier was voted No. 5 by aviation safety and product rating firm AirlineRatings.com.

“Singapore Airlines achieved excellent results in many award categories, with the highlight being recognition of their First Class cabin as the World’s Best First Class,” stated Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted.

Between September 2022 and May 2023, the UK-based aviation consultancy performed independent self-funded consumer surveys on over 325 airlines worldwide.

Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong attributed the victory to his team’s “many sacrifices to ensure that SIA was ready for the recovery in air travel.” This has allowed us to emerge from the pandemic stronger and fitter.”

Best in class

Qatar Airways, the seven-time Airline of the Year winner, was second this year, followed by Japan’s ANA All Nippon Airways in third, Emirates in fourth, and Japan Airlines in fifth.

World’s Best Business Class, World’s Best Business Class Seat, World’s Best Business Class Lounge (the Al Mourjan Lounge at Hamad International Airport), World’s Best Business Class Lounge Dining, and Best Airline in the Middle East were all awarded to Qatar Airways.

ANA took home the prize for the greatest sanitary standards for the third year in a row and the award for World’s Best Airport Services.

Kuwait Airways was named the World’s Most Improved Airline, having just inaugurated a complimentary chauffeur service for first and business-class passengers, while AirAsia was named the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline.

There were no shocks, as it had won the honor yearly since 2010. Scoot was named the World’s Best Long-Haul Low-Cost Airline, and Volotea was named the Best Low-Cost Airline in Europe.

Air Canada triumphed in the new World’s Most Family-Friendly Airline category, which covers family seating policies, priority boarding and children’s amenities.

Garuda Indonesia’s cabin staff were voted the world’s best, Cathay Pacific won World’s Best Inflight Entertainment, and Bangkok Airways was once again the World’s Best Regional Airline.

Delta Air Lines was named Best Airline in North America, with the Best Airline Staff Service for the region, while Sun Country Airlines was named Best Low-Cost Airline in North America for the first time. Alaska Airlines was North America’s Best Regional Airline.

The World’s Top Airlines of 2023, according to Skytrax

1. Singapore Airlines

2. Qatar Airways

3. ANA All Nippon Airways

4. Emirates

5. Japan Airlines

6. Turkish Airlines

7. Air France

8. Cathay Pacific

9. EVA Air

10. Korean Air

11. Hainan Airlines

12. Swiss Int’l Air Lines

13. Etihad Airways

14. Iberia

15. Fiji Airways

16. Vistara

17. Qantas Airways

18. British Airways

19. Air New Zealand

20. Delta Air Lines

World’s Best Cabin Crew 2023

1. Garuda Indonesia

2. Singapore Airlines

3. ANA All Nippon Airways

4. EVA Air

5. Hainan Airlines

6. Qatar Airways

7. Cathay Pacific

8. Thai Airways

9. Emirates

10. Japan Airlines

World’s Best Low-Cost Airlines 2023

1. AirAsia

2. Scoot

3. Indigo

4. Flynas

5. Volotea

6. Transavia France

7. Sun Country Airlines

8. Southwest Airlines

9. airBaltic

10. Jet2.com

11. easyJet

12. Vueling Airlines

13. Ryanair

14. Jetstar Airways

15. flyDubai

The World’s Most Family-Friendly Airlines 2023

1 Air Canada

2 Singapore Airlines

3 Emirates

4 Qatar Airways

5 ANA All Nippon Airways

6 Japan Airlines

7 Virgin Atlantic

8 Etihad Airways

9 EVA Air

10 British Airways

For the full list, worldairlineawards.com.

