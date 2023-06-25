Reds Lose 12-Game Winning Streak To Braves, McCoy Writes

(CTN News) – On Saturday afternoon at Great American Ball Park, the Cincinnati Reds’ 12-game winning streak ended.

They were beaten 7-6 by the potent and powerful Atlanta Braves, however, as always.

There was no way the Reds would go away without throwing some late punches at the Braves.

The Reds were down 7-4 in the ninth when Jake Fraley and pinch-hitter Will Benson hit back-to-back home runs.

To end the historic Reds 12-game winning streak, Iglesias struck out Matt McLain and slumping Jonathan India with the crowd in a frenzy (43,498).

Reds maintain 12-game lead over second-place Milwaukee Brewers despite losing 4-2, despite only their third loss in 18 games.

A rush is being put on by the Chicago Cubs. In London, England, they defeated St. Louis 9-1. Despite a weak-and-tumble National League Central, they’ve won nine of 10 and are within three games of the Reds.

After five straight comeback wins, the Reds were unable to win a 28th comeback game.

A strong fight was put up by the Reds. Scuffles ensued. After trailing 3-0, they cut the deficit to 3-2. They trailed 6-2 before cutting it to 6-4. After trailing 7-4, they cut it to 7-6. In the ninth, they were one swing away from tying it.

Travis d’Arnaud, Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna each hit four home runs as Atlanta reached seven runs on Saturday night.

In Friday’s 11-10 win, the Reds hit four home runs, two by rookie Spencer Steer and one by rookie Matt McLain. They added two more in the ninth by Fraley and Benson.

As Graham Ashcraft returned from the injured list, he couldn’t quiet Atlanta’s always noisy bats.

Despite reaching in the first, Ashcraft came out on top.

In the second, Arnaud hit his second home run of the series. In addition, he had four hits all afternoon for the Reds.

Due to a hamstring injury, he filled in for Atlanta’s catcher Sean Murphy.

Albies’ home run and Ozuna’s run-scoring single made it 3-0 in the third.

The Reds cut it to 3-2 in the third when TJ Friedl led off the inning with a push-bunt single, his seventh bunt single this season. With two outs, McLain broke a 1 for 12 skid with a home run. But he has reached base in 16 straight games.

The Atlanta team dropped a three-spot on Ashcraft in the fourth. In the second inning, Albies singled and stole the second base. Austin Riley scored a run on a double. In the first two games of the series, Olson hit his third and 24th home runs of the season to put the Braves in front, 6-2.

Is it done? It’s not these clawing, grasping Reds. Elly De La Cruz singled to lead off the fourth (1 for 3 with a walk). After that, he easily stole second. At 413 feet from home plate, Steer launched his 11th home run, ricocheting off the upper deck facade. Kevin Newman popped out after the home run with two outs.

When the Reds hit two homers in the ninth, the score was 7-4, a huge run. Ozuna’s home run off Alex Young made it 7-4.

During his four innings, Ashcraft gave up six runs and 10 hits, three of them home runs.

On Sunday afternoon, the Reds can still win the series against the Braves. In the absence of Ben Lively, manager David Bell has yet to determine who will start.

SEE ALSO:

79th Colorado Rockies Game Thread: Griffin Canning vs. Chase Anderson