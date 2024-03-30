Connect with us

UConn Announces New Programs, Facilities, And Campus Expansions In Hartford 
UConn Announces New Programs, Facilities, And Campus Expansions In Hartford 

17 seconds ago

UConn Announces New Programs, Facilities, And Campus Expansions In Hartford 

(CTN News) – The University of Connecticut (UConn) is expanding its Hartford campus to improve facilities and enrollment. Students at Hartford will be able to study financial technology, sports medicine, and allied health research in more depth.

New laboratories, classrooms, and student amenities will be built inside the XL Center in Downtown Hartford by UConn.

University of Saint Joseph previously occupied part of the space for their nursing and pharmacy programs, but they moved to an auxiliary campus in West Hartford. Since the 1980s, when the Hartford Civic Center was still called the XL Center, UConn has used the stadium as an athletic stadium.

With the opening of Downtown Hartford building in 2017, the university offers programs in business data analytics, public policy, human development, and connections to other UConn campuses. It is designed as a companion facility to the XL Center, and $5 million in state funds have been allocated for the renovation.

A key factor driving UConn’s expansion is its commitment to provide opportunities outside its Storrs-Mansfield campus. Among the objectives of the plan is to provide students with housing options close to their classes and campus resources in Hartford.

In addition to enhancing the student experience, university officials believe this initiative will generate positive economic impact for Hartford as well.

A dormitory would also satisfy students’ long-term desire for a more traditional college experience,” said Mark Overmyer-Velazquez,

Dean of UConn Hartford.

In addition to the John Dempsey Hospital center in Farmington, students may utilize the Hartford complex as their “home campus.” Converted office and apartment space may be used for housing. As part of an agreement with private living complexes, UConn already offers suite-style housing at its regional campus in Stamford.

It also plans to introduce new academic programs, including those aligned with Hartford’s burgeoning financial technology (fintech) sector. Hartford is the “gateway” for financial and insurance technology companies in the US, according to Advance Connecticut.

As part of the announcement, UConn Health students and faculty will collaborate to provide counseling and therapy services in a new agricultural innovation and research center.

As vice president of research and innovation, Dr. Pamir Alpay said, “This will be a very central location for us to do clinical and research work.”

Among future initiatives may include another UConn Co-Op bookstore in Hartford and partnerships with local restaurants through the “Husky Bucks” program to increase foot traffic from students and promote a neighborhood-inspired city campus concept. As early as 2025, UConn will be able to use the new Hartford complex.

