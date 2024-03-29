Opening Day Saw The Yankees Defeat The Astros In A Thrilling Comeback

Connect with us

(CTN News) – On Opening Day, the New York Yankees won a thrilling game 5-4 against the Houston Astros in thrilling fashion after coming from behind.

As early as the first inning on Thursday, the Yankees were down by three runs after shaky starting pitcher Nestor Cortes allowed three runs on his way to a loss.

After giving up a single home run to Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker in the next inning, the left-handed pitcher did not fare any better in the next inning.

A newcomer, Juan Soto, delivered a RBI single in the fifth inning that led to a Bronx Bombers rally, which was led by an RBI single from Juan Soto.

On the other hand, they would add two more runs in the bottom of the inning before Oswaldo Cabrera struck a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game 4-4.

It was then that the Yankees would score the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly from another new face, outfielder Alex Verdugo, with the Yankees scoring the winning run.

As a result of Jonathan Loaisiga and Ian Hamilton pitching three combined scoreless innings for the Yankees, the bullpen would take the lead and never relinquish it by the end of the game.

In the bottom of the ninth with closer Clay Holmes on the mound, the situation would get dicey for the visitors.

In the top of the second inning, Holmes would surrender another hit to the Astros with one out after allowing Mauricio Dubon to lead off the game with a single.

Tucker then knocked a single to right field, setting up the most dramatic play of the game as he drove in the winning run with runners at first and second.

As the ball was being tossed to home plate, Juan Soto intercepted it and fired a perfect throw.

As a result of the strong throw, Dubon was beat to the plate, setting up the Yankee catcher Jose Trevino to pull off a swipe tag of Dubon, who was then called out.

The Astros ultimately challenged the call in an attempt to overturn it, but in the end the original call stood and the Astros were awarded a victory.

