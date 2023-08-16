ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Ticket Registration Now Open: How to Purchase Tickets & Pricing

(CTN NEWS) – Today, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has commenced the ticket registration process for the highly anticipated ODI World Cup 2023.

In accordance with the official declaration, ticket registration for the prestigious tournament, set to be held in India, officially kicked off at 3:30 pm on the ICC website.

In the past week, the ICC unveiled specifics regarding ticket availability for the forthcoming 48-match tournament, set to commence on October 5 with a showdown between the 2019 World Cup contenders, England and Australia.

Chris Tetley, the ICC’s Director of Events, disclosed that online access to tickets for this prestigious event will open on August 25, catering to cricket enthusiasts across the globe.

We encourage all fans to express their interest starting next week, ensuring that they are among the first to receive ticket updates and secure their spot in the World Cup.

As per the information provided, ticket sales for the warm-up matches and the main tournament games, excluding those featuring India, will commence on August 25.

It’s noteworthy that ticket sales for the semi-finals and the ultimate face-off at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will commence on September 15.

How To Book Tickets For World Cup 2023

The tickets will be available to purchase on the ICC website and app.

The tickets will also likely be available on third-party platforms like Bookmyshow.

Fans need to first register themselves on www.cricketworldcup.com/register.

Now go to the preferred ticket-selling platform. You can buy the tickets on the ICC website or Bookmyshow.

Select the match you want to purchase the ticket for.

Select your preferred seating area. Notably, different stands will have different pricing.

Enter your details and make the payment.

Upon ticket purchase, you will receive a confirmation. Please note that physical copies of tickets are mandatory, as E-tickets will not be accepted by the BCCI.

ICC Cricket World Cup Ticket Pricing

The exact pricing for World Cup tickets has not been officially revealed; however, preliminary reports suggest a potential price range of INR 500 to 10000.

Upcoming World Cup Matches

The World Cup is slated to commence on October 5, featuring a thrilling match between England and New Zealand. Mark your calendars for the India vs Pakistan showdown on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Notably, the BCCI has recently adjusted the schedule for nine World Cup matches to align with the festive season in India.

