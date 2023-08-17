Brazilian Football Superstar Neymar Joins Al Hilal In Record-breaking $98.24 Million Deal

(CTN NEWS) – Neymar has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal for a reported fee of 90 million euros ($98.24 million) plus add-ons. The move comes after six seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, where the Brazilian forward won several domestic trophies but not the Champions League.

Al Hilal are one of four Saudi clubs effectively nationalized by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund that claims assets of about $700 billion. The club have been spending heavily in recent years, and Neymar’s arrival is the latest coup for the PIF.

Neymar is expected to earn an annual salary of about $100 million, which would make him one of the highest-paid players in the world. He has signed a contract until 2025.

The 31-year-old said he was excited to join Al Hilal and “write new sporting history” in the Saudi Pro League. He also said he was following in the footsteps of many other Brazilian players who have played in Saudi Arabia.

Al Hilal are coached by Portugal’s Jorge Jesus, who is in his second spell at the club. The squad currently boasts four international players recently lured from Europe: Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Neymar’s Brazilian compatriot Malcom.

Neymar’s move to Al Hilal is the latest sign of the growing financial power of the Saudi Pro League. The league has been attracting some of the biggest names in world football in recent years, and it is now seen as a potential challenger to the European leagues.

It remains to be seen whether Neymar can help Al Hilal win the Champions League, but his arrival is a major coup for the club and the Saudi Pro League.

Neymar’s move to Saudi Arabia: A sign of the times?

Neymar left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after six seasons, joining Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal for a reported fee of 90 million euros ($98.24 million) plus add-ons.

The Brazilian forward joined PSG in 2017 for a world record fee of 222 million euros, and scored 118 goals in 173 appearances for the club. He won numerous trophies with PSG, including five Ligue 1 titles, but failed to win the Champions League.

Neymar underwent surgery on his right ankle in early March, and was not part of PSG’s pre-season tour of Asia. He was also reportedly not in the plans of new coach Luis Enrique.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said that it was difficult to say goodbye to Neymar, who he called a “club legend”.

“I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, nor what he has brought to our club and our project over the last six years,” Al-Khelaifi said. “We’ve had some extraordinary moments and Neymar will always be part of our history.”

Neymar has also played 124 times for Brazil, scoring 77 goals — a joint-record alongside three-time World Cup winner Pele. He was part of the Brazil team which won the Confederations Cup in 2013.

Neymar reportedly wanted to rejoin Barcelona, but the Spanish club couldn’t afford the financial package required for the transfer. No other top European club was willing — or wealthy enough — to sign Neymar, who has struggled with injuries in recent years.

His move to Al Hilal is a major coup for the club, which is now one of the richest in the world. It remains to be seen whether Neymar can help Al Hilal win the Champions League, but his arrival is a significant statement of intent from the club.

Neymar and Mbappe: The end of an era at PSG?

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were once the two most expensive players in the world, and they formed a formidable attacking duo at Paris Saint-Germain. But now, with Neymar’s departure to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, it seems that the end of an era is near.

Mbappe is still under contract with PSG for one more season, but he is widely expected to join Real Madrid next summer. The French striker has made no secret of his desire to play for Real, and the Spanish club is reportedly willing to pay a world-record fee to sign him.

Mbappe’s departure would be a major blow to PSG, but it would also be a sign of the changing times in football. The Saudi Arabian clubs are now able to offer huge sums of money to attract top players, and this is likely to have a major impact on the European transfer market.

It is still too early to say what the long-term impact of Neymar’s departure will be on PSG. But it is clear that the club is entering a new era, and it will be interesting to see how they cope without one of their most important players.

