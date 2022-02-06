Entertainment
Lata Mangeshkar, A Famous Indian Bollywood Singer Dies at 92
Lata Mangeshkar, the ‘Nightingale of India,’ died at the age of 92 in Mumbai‘s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday, February 6. Several eminent personalities from across the globe have expressed their condolences as they remember the ‘Melody Queen’, who has immortalized herself through the tracks that have taken the music fraternity to newer heights. Despite being in the spotlight for close to 80 years, the singer refuses to write an autobiography.
Her autobiography might inadvertently upset some people by shedding light on the true dimensions of her life, Mangeshkar said in a 2017 interview with Film Companion. She also stated that her journey and life are only for her to know and shouldn’t be shared with the world.
Must Read: WKRP in Cincinnati’ Star Howard Hesseman Dies at 81
Lata Mangeshkar on why she never wanted to pen an autobiography
According to Mangeshkar, many people have ‘treated her badly’ over the course of her 75 years in the industry. She said that writing an autobiography with anecdotes and personal incidents from her life would upset a lot of people.