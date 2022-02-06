Lata Mangeshkar, A Famous Indian Bollywood Singer Dies at 92

Lata Mangeshkar, the ‘Nightingale of India,’ died at the age of 92 in Mumbai‘s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday, February 6. Several eminent personalities from across the globe have expressed their condolences as they remember the ‘Melody Queen’, who has immortalized herself through the tracks that have taken the music fraternity to newer heights. Despite being in the spotlight for close to 80 years, the singer refuses to write an autobiography.

Her autobiography might inadvertently upset some people by shedding light on the true dimensions of her life, Mangeshkar said in a 2017 interview with Film Companion. She also stated that her journey and life are only for her to know and shouldn’t be shared with the world.

Lata Mangeshkar on why she never wanted to pen an autobiography

According to Mangeshkar, many people have ‘treated her badly’ over the course of her 75 years in the industry. She said that writing an autobiography with anecdotes and personal incidents from her life would upset a lot of people.

Her further comment was that writing something not so pleasing about those who are no longer with us did not feel right, and in the end, she would not be honest if she could not write the truth. Further echoing Balasaheb Thackeray, she opined that he wouldn’t write an autobiography because they end up sitting in people’s cupboards gathering dust. According to her, she strongly agreed with that statement and did not find any reason to share her life with the world.

Voice of the movies

Lata Mangeshkar began her career at the young age of 13 in 1942, when she was born on September 28, 1929. Lata Mangeshkar has recorded songs in over 36 Indian and foreign languages. Her most popular songs include Aisa Des Hai Mera, Lag Jaa Gale, Mere Mitwa Mere Meet Re, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, and Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi.

