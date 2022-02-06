Yellowstone Season 5: Drama Series Renewed By Paramount Network

‘Yellowstone Season 5’ has been a hot topic since the last season of the show was so well received. The fourth season of the Yellowstone series created a massive buzz among the audience. The series was a big hit and it was successful in keeping the audience glued to the screens till the very end. The American drama series is created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. It initially premiered on June 20, 2018, on the Paramount Network.

With a successful running of three seasons, the fourth season of the series premiered on November 7, 2021. Recently, the makers of the show have announced that Yellowstone is all set to make a comeback with its fifth season.

When is Yellowstone Season 5 coming out?

The family drama Yellowstone Season 5 drew 10.3 million total viewers in January, an all-time high for both the series and Paramount Network. Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance has proved that it has a big fan base. Reportedly, its production is all set to begin in May.

“Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts. Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”

Executive producer David C. Glasser from 101 Studios also added:

“We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences.”

For the unversed, this announcement came right after its nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, as well as for the Producers Guild of America Awards’ Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television-Drama.

Yellowstone Season 5 | More about the Yellowstone series

The plot of the story is based on the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, referred to as ‘The Yellowstone’ and it revolves around the conflicts at the shared borders of land developers and a native reservation. The prominent cast of the show includes actors namely Kevin Costner as John Dutton, Josh Lucas as young John Dutton, Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Rhys Alterman as young Kayce, Kelly Reilly as Bethany Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton, Danny Huston as Dan Jenkins, Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, among others.

