Premier League Highlights: Liverpool Humiliates Watford 5-0

Published

5 mins ago

on

Liverpool reclaimed the top spot with a 5-0 pummelling over Watford in Claudio Ranieri’s first game during their Premier League match at Vicarage Road Stadium.

Liverpools’Roberto Firmino bagged a hat-trick and walked away with the match ball.

Top seed Liverpool took the lead in the ninth minute when Liverpool won a Watford kick out. Mohamed Salah played a pass to Sadio Mane with the outside of his left boot for the Senegalese striker to notch his 100th Premier League goal.

Sadio Mane then picked out James Milner on an overlapping run, driving a perfect ball across the goal for Firmino to steer home from close range in the 37th minute to put Liverpool up 2-0.

Watford’s defender Craig Cathcart endured a torrid afternoon sending back-pass to Ben Foster that the goalkeeper spilled into the path of Firmino. He finished with a simple tap-in to make it 3-0 for Liverpool. However, the worst was still to come for Watford as Mohamed Salah took possession in the box two minutes later.

Trapped in a triangle of Watford defenders, Mohamed Salah burst past Cathcart and curved the ball home with his left foot for a spectacular goal.

Claudio Ranieri, who took over as Watford’s head coach on Oct 4 was humiliated as Watford came up woefully short.

The win lifts Liverpool back to the Premier League top spot on 18 points, two ahead of Chelsea. Watford is 15th on seven points.

Read even more trending CTN News, Visit: https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-new

 

