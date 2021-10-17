Highlights: Manchester United Defeated by Leicester City 4-2

Champions League Manchester United has been defeated by Leicester losing 4-2 succumbing to its first away league defeat in 30 games on Saturday. The loss moved Manchester City moved into second in the Champions League.

The focus now is on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his side failed to win for the third consecutive Premier League Champions League game.

Manchester City won 2-0 over Burnley, while Chelsea can possibly move back to the top of the Champions League when they travel to Brentford.

United led Leicester thanks to Mason Greenwood’s spectacular strike but was quickly pegged back by Youri Tielemans’ dinked finish beyond David de Gea.

A flurry of four goals by Leicester in the final 12 minutes condemned Man United to a first defeat on the road since January 2020. Leicester’s Caglar Soyuncu put their team in front before Marcus Rashford equalized after recovering from shoulder surgery.

Straight from kick-off, Man United’s leaky defence was breached and Leicester forward, Jamie Vardy smashed home while Patson Daka’s first Leicester goal in stoppage time sealed a much-needed win for Leicester City.

Leicester City did not need to hit top gear to see off Burnley at the Etihad and remain one point behind Liverpool FC at the top of the Champions League table.

Liverpool reclaimed the top spot with a 5-0 pummelling over Watford in Claudio Ranieri’s first game during their Premier League match at Vicarage Road Stadium.

Meanwhile, Southampton got their first league win of the season beating Leeds 1-0. Norwich remains winless and bottom of the table after a 0-0 draw with Brighton. The win lifts Liverpool back to the Premier League top spot on 18 points, two ahead of Chelsea. Watford is 15th on seven points.