Pakistan Team Wins The Series After Nauman Ali Takes 7 Wickets

(CTN News) – In the second Test, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs, and secured a 2-0 series victory as a result of Nauman Ali’s seven wicket haul. By 222 runs, Pakistan beat Sri Lanka.

It was Naseem Shah who captured the last three wickets as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 188 runs in the second innings.

Nauman Ali was brilliant in his spell of 7-70 that he delivered in the middle of the innings as the right-arm pacer set the tone.

As a result of all the criticism Nauman received, he made a solid comeback following all the criticism and he thrashed the batting line of Sri Lanka by 410 runs, after they scored 410 runs behind.

At the end of the fourth day, after Mohammad Rizwan completed his half-century in the beginning two overs, Pakistan declared their first innings at 576-5.

It was Nauman’s early breakthrough that prompted Pakistan to go out for lunch at 81-1 in order to force Sri Lanka to go out for lunch as well. Following lunch, Nauman was back on track with his spin attack and took five more wickets in a short period of time.

There were six wickets taken by Nauman before the tea break, and Sri Lanka finished with a score of 143-6 at the end of the match.

Naseem began his search for a wicket a few minutes after the tea break, but it took him so long to take his first wicket of the innings. Meanwhile, an ‘out’ decision against him was overturned, allowing Nauman to go one wicket closer to the world record of capturing all ten wickets in an innings.

In spite of this, Naseem finally struck, and did so in style, picking up all three wickets in a row at the end of the innings.

Angelo Mathews scored an unbeaten 63 runs for his team, including seven boundaries and two maximums.

Pakistan’s Rizwan (37) and Agha Salman (13) resumed their innings at 563-5 on the fourth day. As soon as Babar Azam called for the declaration, Rizwan scored quick runs to complete his half-century.

Rizwan scored his eighth fifty in Test cricket. Sarfaraz Ahmed was replaced as a concussion substitute by him. The first ball Sarfaraz faced on the third day struck him on the helmet. He was unbeaten on 14. Pain in his head caused him to leave the field.

A total of 13 runs was scored by Rizwan and Agha on the fourth day to assist Pakistan in extending their lead to 410.

In his 132 runs in 148 balls on the third day, Agha scored 15 fours and a six. In the meantime, Abdullah Shafique achieved his first double century.

